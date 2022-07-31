NMSP Seeks Assistance In Locating Raquee Martinez Of Espanola Who Is Missing/Endangered

SANTA FE — Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge George Anaya Jr. is retiring after 30 years on the bench. The judge’s last day on the bench will be Aug. 31. “I am proud of the work I’ve done for the court, both on and off the bench. I work diligently to make sure every person who comes before the court is treated with respect and dignity,” Judge Anaya said. “It has been a true honor to serve the citizens of Santa Fe for the past 30 years. I will treasure my time working for the Judiciary of New Mexico for the rest of my life.”

