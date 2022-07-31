NMSP Seeks Assistance In Locating Raquee Martinez Of Espanola Who Is Missing/Endangered

losalamosreporter.com
❤️🙏❤️ Pray she is found safe. praying for her families who are missing her.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Schools in Santa Fe, New Mexico Have Welcomed an Influx of Student from Foreign CountriesDaniella Cressman
Opinion: Customers Deserve an Automatic Credit after the Recent Internet OutageDaniella CressmanLos Alamos, NM
ladailypost.com
Española Planning Director Killed In Albuquerque
Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed Monday night in Albuquerque. Courtesy photo. I am deeply saddened to report that Monday night City of Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed in Albuquerque. APD is investigating the shooting, but it appears Muhammad was randomly targeted in a senseless act of violence. His family has been notified of this tragic loss.
Santa Fe police train to recognize signs of human trafficking
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department underwent human trafficking awareness training Monday morning. It will help their officers recognize the signs of human trafficking, which might not always be clear. Some victims are hidden in plain sight. It will also give them an in-depth understanding of the crime. The Santa Fe Police Chief […]
lamarledger.com
New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain above Boulder killed for money and drugs, affidavit says
The New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder County last month was reportedly killed by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the man who shot her told investigators he acted in self-defense, according to court records. Alexis Baca, 25, was found...
I-40 closed west of Grants after fatal crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on I-40 west of Grants Tuesday morning. I-40 is closed in both directions west of Grants at mile marker 79. NMSP say traffic is being diverted at the mile marker 72 exit.
KRQE News 13
NM AG calls on city councilors after increase in bus crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) New Mexico’s Attorney General’s office believes shoplifters are using the public bus system as their get-away vehicles. Attorney General Hector Balderas says stopping shoplifters and other organized crime rings has become a mission, but he says the criminals are only getting more brazen. “Organized retail crime is now spilling into our public bus systems, and it’s now spilling into some of our local rural neighborhoods,” says Balderas.
KRQE News 13
Woman accused of causing deadly chase pleads guilty in other cases
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of leading Santa Fe Police on a wrong-way chase down I-25, causing a crash that killed an officer and retired firefighter, then lying about being kidnapped, pleaded guilty on Monday for two other cases. In one of those cases, she gave police a similar made-up story.
Free green waste disposal available for Santa Fe County residents this weekend
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County residents can dispose of their green waste for free this weekend. Green waste can be dropped off at the Stanley Convenience Center on Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Jacona Convenience Center Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. […]
DPS on scene of deadly crash on SH 302
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash involving two commercial vehicles on SH 302, according to a department spokesperson. One person has been confirmed dead. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of SH 302 near the county line of Winkler and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Magistrate Court Judge George Anaya Jr. Retiring After Serving 30 Years
SANTA FE — Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge George Anaya Jr. is retiring after 30 years on the bench. The judge’s last day on the bench will be Aug. 31. “I am proud of the work I’ve done for the court, both on and off the bench. I work diligently to make sure every person who comes before the court is treated with respect and dignity,” Judge Anaya said. “It has been a true honor to serve the citizens of Santa Fe for the past 30 years. I will treasure my time working for the Judiciary of New Mexico for the rest of my life.”
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County is top 5 worst commutes in New Mexico
One of the main thoroughfares in Sandoval County is NM Hwy 528. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Between Unser Blvd., NM Hwy 528 and Paseo del Norte, the commute to work from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque is relatively unpleasant. It’s no Chicago or Denver, but with the driving habits of some New Mexicans,...
New Mexico voters information is now posted online
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to […]
KKTV
Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is searching for justice over a month after the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins was deemed a homicide by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. At about 2:50 p.m. on June 27, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following statement...
Deadly flash flooding follows New Mexico’s record setting wildfire season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 brought a record setting wildfire season across New Mexico. After months of devastating fires in or near communities including Ruidoso, Mora and Las Vegas among others, the threat of monsoon rainfall now continues to threaten residents. In late July, a flash flood ripped through an area west of Las Vegas, killing […]
New Mexico plans to create searchable logs of prison mail
Letters written and received by people incarcerated in New Mexico prisons will soon be part of a database expanding mail surveillance in the state’s correctional facilities. The New Mexico Corrections Department is buying equipment from Florida-based company Securus Technologies and installing it at each prison. Adult Prisons Division Director...
Santa Fe Police identify body pulled from arroyo
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says the body of 37-year-old Wilfredo Flores-Diaz was recovered from rushing water earlier this week. First responders pulled Flores-Diaz from an arroyo at Kachina Ridge and Shalako Way Monday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While authorities have identified Flores-Diaz, the Office of the […]
New Mexico receives money to clean up abandoned mines
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will get $2.4M to clean up abandoned mines. The money from the infrastructure bill Congress approved last year. States had to apply for the money. The Navajo Nation will also get $1.66M. The federal government asked states and tribes that applied for funding to: Prioritize projects along the President’s Justice40 initiative. […]
Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
One dead following shooting at South Valley gas station
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a gas station at Coors and Gun Club for a shots-fired call. Officials say when deputies arrived on scene they found a man dead who had suffered from at least one gunshot wound. Witnesses said two men were in an […]
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
hwy.co
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
