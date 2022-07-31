Sewer expansion progressing in Lower Richland

www.coladaily.com
Related
Columbia City Council approves $1 million to go toward installing and replacing water meters
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council met on Tuesday and approved funding for new water meters throughout the capital city. Customers of the City of Columbia Water Department have been experiencing high bills in different areas across the community for years. Consuiela Dellbille is one of those customers, who says her bill is unusually high for the amount of people in her home.
The Post and Courier
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
Rural South Carolina water projects waiting for pandemic relief funds
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is dedicating at least $900 million of its $2.4 billion in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds to water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure. On Tuesday, Sumter City Council approved spending $2.8 million in federal ARPA funds towards water plant upgrades. "Like many...
WIS-TV
Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Over 4,000 students across Clarendon County returned to familiar classrooms under a consolidated school district on Monday, August 1. The first day of public school across Clarendon County comes approximately one month after the merge of Clarendon 2 and Clarendon 4 into one district on July 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston superintendent starts school year leading Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One's search for a permanent superintendent is underway a month into former head of Charleston County Schools Gerrita Postlewait's stint as the Midlands district's interim superintendent. Postlewait plans to serve the state's sixth-largest school district for at least the upcoming school year, but...
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
School district changes purchasing card policy after audit finds misuses
IRMO, S.C. — The Lexington-Richland 5 Procurement Audit committee decided to update district-wide spending policies in their Monday afternoon meeting. After the district published Phase One of their procurement audit in late June, the school board has continued working to ensure mishandling of funds doesn't happen again. "It's not...
wach.com
WACH FOX investigates: When will Lexington One get a new superintendent?
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — There are less than 2 weeks until school starts in one of the biggest districts in the Midlands and still no superintendent. We’re talking about Lexington One – whose superintendent stepped down at the end of June. The district is home to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coladaily.com
City of West Columbia’s Council District Three Councilperson resigns
The City of West Columbia announced Monday afternoon that District Three Councilperson Casey Hallman has resigned effective immediately. Her term expires Nov. 2025 and according to officials, she is moving outside the city limits and will no longer be able to stay in the position. The Cayce native has been...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
coladaily.com
New business Metropolis Salon is looking to beautify the Vista
Metropolis Salon is beautifying the Vista with a newly renovated location at 1215 Wayne Street. The salon held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at the former Backpacker location and many customers and community members came out to show their support. Metropolis Salon. Metropolis Salon opened in 2014 and...
Newberry County, a hot spot for new companies
NEWBERRY — Newberry has seen tremendous growth from a cultural and business lens in the past couple of years. Wilson Road has been booming with new companies such as Huddle House, Popeyes, Harbor Freight and Big Lots, to name a few. However, how do these businesses end up in Newberry? Through effective city planning and increased attraction to Newberry County, new companies have chosen to house themselves in this town due to the amount of support Newberry provides to businesses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
Graduates of Piedmont Technical College’s associate degree nursing program from Newberry County were recognized in a spring pinning ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. The students are, from left: Alyssa Flynn; Catherine Davis; LaQuesha Morris; and Mary Elizabeth Hunter.
kool1027.com
Vaccine and Microchip Clinic Announced
Kershaw County’s Humane Society will host a Vaccine and Microchip Clinic on Saturday August 6th from 9am-1pm at Jackson Elementary School in Camden. Rabies Vaccines for Dogs and Cats will be $10, Bordetella for Dogs will be $10, the 1-HCP Vaccine for Cats and the DAPPv for Dogs will be free. In addition, microchipping will be $25. For more information call 803-425-6016.
Kershaw County kicks off a new school year with a new superintendent
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students returned to the classroom Monday morning in Kershaw County for the kick-off of the 2022-2023 school year. Along with a new year for the district comes a new superintendent, Dr. Harrison Goodwin, who visited 10 schools on Monday and plans to visit the remaining 9 on Tuesday.
abccolumbia.com
USGS reports small earthquake near Elgin
Elgin, S.C. (WOLO)–Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The US Geological Survey has reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake just under two miles east of Elgin. The same area has been subject to dozens of small quakes since the end of last year.
abccolumbia.com
Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Sunday, July 31st. The reports shows the tremor happened overnight, at 1:24 a.m. and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake was centered 3.3 miles east of Elgin. The...
Senior citizens engage with community through free Golden Passes
IRMO, S.C. — In an effort to help senior citizens get engaged in the community, Lexington-Richland School District 5 is giving out free Golden Passes to residents over 60. Seniors are asked to fill out a form and have their picture taken to receive the card. This pass, which...
coladaily.com
Lexington Medical Center Foundation to Host ‘Wine on the River’
The Lexington Medical Center Foundation will host Wine on the River at the West Columbia Riverwalk on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. The event's presenting sponsor is Jim Hudson Automotive Group and will feature live music, wine, craft beer, and culinary tastings. Proceeds from the event will benefit Linda's...
Here's why DHEC pool inspections are necessary
IRMO, S.C. — Summertime means pool inspections. They're common right now across the state of South Carolina. In fact, DHEC checks over 7,000 pools two times unannounced a year. The agency is required to keep swimming areas safe throughout the summer with inspections. As of recent, one pool in...
Comments / 0