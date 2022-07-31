Sewer expansion progressing in Lower Richland

NEWBERRY — Newberry has seen tremendous growth from a cultural and business lens in the past couple of years. Wilson Road has been booming with new companies such as Huddle House, Popeyes, Harbor Freight and Big Lots, to name a few. However, how do these businesses end up in Newberry? Through effective city planning and increased attraction to Newberry County, new companies have chosen to house themselves in this town due to the amount of support Newberry provides to businesses.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO