Cincinnati, OH

Drury’s 20th homer gives Reds 3-2 win over Os, Cincinnati now 9-5 against AL East

By Joey DeBerardino
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcsS4_0gzq51o600

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Drury, whose previous high was 16 homers for Arizona in 2016. entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with his homer on a splitter off Felix Bautista.

Cincinnati went 14-12 in July following a 6-4 homestand. Alexis Díaz won despite allowing a tying home run in the eighth to Anthony Santander.

