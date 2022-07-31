Drury’s 20th homer gives Reds 3-2 win over Os, Cincinnati now 9-5 against AL East
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Drury, whose previous high was 16 homers for Arizona in 2016. entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with his homer on a splitter off Felix Bautista.
Cincinnati went 14-12 in July following a 6-4 homestand. Alexis Díaz won despite allowing a tying home run in the eighth to Anthony Santander.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0