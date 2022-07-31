Missing La Pine woman found safe

Lightning strikes start several fires will keep firefighters busy all night A nearby wildfire forced campers at Perry South Campground to evacuate Sunday evening, July 31. The Jefferson County Sheriff and the US Forest Service have put the highest evacuation level into effect: level three, leave now. The Fly Creek fire started around 8 p.m. near the Balancing Rocks and is burning north of the Three Rivers subdivision. As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the fire involved about 25 to 30 acres and was burning through grass, brush and juniper. Kassidy Kern, public information officer for the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO