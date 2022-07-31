Missing La Pine woman found safe

centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Southwest Bend standoff ends with woman in custody after overnight shooting
A Bend woman is facing multiple other charges after an overnight shooting led to a standoff with police Thursday morning. Bend Police say Megan Leeann Teeter, 26, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering. It started at 3:19 a.m. when police say...
Observant workers at Bend RV dealer spot 2 suspects in trailhead thefts, leading to fugitive’s arrest
Bend RV dealer employees spotted a man and woman sought by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies in a recent rash of thefts from parked vehicles at trailheads and day-use areas, leading to the arrest of two Washington state residents, one a fugitive, and recovery of stolen items, guns and body armor. The post Observant workers at Bend RV dealer spot 2 suspects in trailhead thefts, leading to fugitive’s arrest appeared first on KTVZ.
Police standoff in SW Bend: Officers trying to arrest woman who allegedly fired shots into NE Bend home
– Numerous police officers, including SWAT team members, surrounded a residence in southwest Bend Wednesday morning as officers tried to arrest a woman who apparently fired gunshots into an unoccupied home in northeast Bend overnight and was barricaded in a home. The post Police standoff in SW Bend: Officers trying to arrest woman who allegedly fired shots into NE Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Woman Arrested After Early Morning Shooting
BEND, OR -- A Bend woman was arrested Wednesday morning, after a shooting. Officers responded to NE Scarlet Court at about 3:20 a.m., following a report of a woman firing a gun at a house. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputies found evidence of numerous handgun rounds being fired from a .380 handgun.
▶️ DCSO: Trailhead theft suspects caught with guns, drugs, replica police gear
An observant store worker helped Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two felons from Washington state who are suspected of stealing items from vehicles parked at Central Oregon trailheads. The sheriff’s office said the pair were also found to have guns, drugs, replica police gear and a truck set up to mimic a police vehicle.
▶️ Deschutes County Fair will have text alerts for important, emergency info
People headed to the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo this Wednesday through Sunday can sign up for text alerts that will allow the sheriff’s office to send important or emergency information to fairgoers if necessary. Situations for the text alerts could include missing children, traffic issues, severe weather or...
SW Redmond Brush Fire Quickly Extinguished
REDMOND, OR -- Officials say a Sunday evening brush fire may have been caused by someone throwing burning materials from a vehicle. The fire was reported near SW 61st and Young Ave., south of Redmond, just after 6 p.m. First arriving crews found about a quarter-acre brush fire slowly burning...
Neighborhood Investigation Leads To Five Charged, One On The Lam
BEND, OR -- Five people face criminal charges after a Police investigation into possible drug activity in a southeast Bend neighborhood. Bend PD says the investigation started in January, with complaints from neighbors near Jewell Elementary. On Saturday, they arrested 52-year-old Joseph Sanchez and 51-year-old Christopher Drake at a house...
City of Bend to clear road near St. Charles of parked vehicles, structures
While some streets in Bend have been cleared of campers, residents are noticing long term vehicles parked in other areas of town, including Mary Rose Pl near St. Charles. The post City of Bend to clear road near St. Charles of parked vehicles, structures appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
▶️ New fire spotted near Fly Creek Fire quickly put out
Containment on the Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook has been increased to 25%, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It remains at 280 acres and forward progress has been stopped. A new start was located Tuesday North of Sisters and east of the Green Ridge area, but firefighters...
Police investigate shots fired in SW Redmond neighborhood; resident finds several bullet holes in home
Several gunshots were fired early Saturday morning in a southwest Redmond neighborhood and one resident reported finding several bullet holes in their house, police said. The post Police investigate shots fired in SW Redmond neighborhood; resident finds several bullet holes in home appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ National Night Out, bringing law enforcement and community members together
Bringing law enforcement and community members together for a night of fun. “An opportunity for law enforcement to build relationships with the community and just have a good time,” said Lieutenant Jesse Petersen with the Redmond Police Department. “We also have the opportunity to build relationships with community partners. So like today, what you will see is Saving Grace here and other community partners that can talk about crime prevention or crime awareness.”
▶️ ‘We almost called 911′: Bend Elks’ late-night fireworks upsets neighbors
A colorful sky provided entertainment for many on Saturday evening, but it was a rude awakening for others. The annual fireworks show after an Elks game at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend drew many out of their beds, including Rick Christen. “It sounded like gunshots,” he said. “I also heard...
Fire forces evacuation of Perry South Campground
Lightning strikes start several fires will keep firefighters busy all night A nearby wildfire forced campers at Perry South Campground to evacuate Sunday evening, July 31. The Jefferson County Sheriff and the US Forest Service have put the highest evacuation level into effect: level three, leave now. The Fly Creek fire started around 8 p.m. near the Balancing Rocks and is burning north of the Three Rivers subdivision. As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the fire involved about 25 to 30 acres and was burning through grass, brush and juniper. Kassidy Kern, public information officer for the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch...
▶️ Have you seen them? Man, woman suspected of stealing from cars at trailheads
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find two people who deputies believe have been involved in stealing credit and debit cards from vehicles that have been parked at trailheads and day use areas. The two were spotted on a surveillance camera at...
▶️ ‘Dogust 1st’ event seeks to find loving homes for rescue dogs
August is national dog month. To kick it off, the Humane Society of the Ochocos in Prineville is celebrating “Dogust 1st.”. August 1 is considered the universal birthday for all rescue dogs. “Dogust 1st” is part of a partnership with North Shore Animal League America and Baby Doge to...
Wildfire causes evacuations near Lake Billy Chinook
Small but growing wildfires in central Oregon led to evacuation notices for people in the Perry South Campground on the Sisters Ranger District, US Forest officials tweeted Sunday night.
Lightning ignites several new fires; Lake Billy Chinook campground evacuated, Three Rivers on Level 2 alert
Thunderstorms rumbling through Central Oregon Sunday evening ignited several lightning-sparked fires, one that quickly grew to 25 to 30 acres and prompted evacuation of the Perry South Campground at Lake Billy Chinook and a Level 2 “Get Set” pre-evacuation alert for the Three Rivers area. The post Lightning ignites several new fires; Lake Billy Chinook campground evacuated, Three Rivers on Level 2 alert appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Jefferson Co. sees multiple fires Saturday amid high winds, dry conditions
Jefferson County Fire & EMS responded to fires near Madras and Culver on Saturday afternoon amid high heat and winds. Two of the fires started at roughly 6 p.m., with one on NE Henderson Rd. (the Henderson Fire) northeast of Madras and another off of NE Gumwood Ln. (the Gumwood Fire).
