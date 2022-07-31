Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Nyota Uhura in ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 89

www.tvinsider.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
‘America’s Got Talent’: 6 Best Moments from the Final Auditions (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 9.]. We’ve already reached the final week of auditions in America’s Got Talent Season 17. Episode 9 aired Tuesday, August 2 on NBC, and after a long string of performers, judges Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel chose who would make it to the live shows with the golden buzzer winners. With only 55 slots available out of the 138 yeses, half of the contestants will be cut in the Judges’ Cuts round.
Where to Watch All Episodes of ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’
Summer storms left some fans of Lifetime’s immensely popular Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (a four-part movie series) missing the movie’s final ending on Saturday, July 30. Desperate to know where to watch Flowers in the Attic: The Origin final episode fans took to the internet begging for answers.
Ask Matt: Dick Wolf’s Multi-Network Empire
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
‘The Outlaws’ Sneak Peek: Stephen Merchant’s Greg Gets Dating Advice (VIDEO)
The Outlaws is gearing up for its Season 2 premiere at Prime Video and we have an exclusive first look at what Stephen Merchant‘s Greg is up to when he isn’t completing his community payback hours. In the sneak peek, above, Greg gets some advice from cohorts Lady...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals the 54 Acts Set to Perform on Live Shows
The new supersized format of America’s Got Talent means more acts than ever before are set to compete for the $1 million prize when the show returns to the Pasadena Civic Center for six weeks of live shows starting Tuesday, August 9 on NBC. In a series first, there...
‘Fifteen-Love’: ‘Poldark’s Aidan Turner to Star in Prime Video Tennis Drama
Poldark‘s Aidan Turner is hitting the tennis courts for his next role as the actor is set to costar in Prime Video‘s upcoming U.K. drama Fifteen-Love. Created by Hania Elkington, Fifteen-Love tells the fictional story of Justine Pearce (Ella Lily Hyland), an up-and-coming sports prodigy who shoots to stardom in the world of Grand Slam Tennis. She’s aided by her coach Glenn Lapthorn (Turner), with whom she has a distinctive rapport.
Keanu Reeves Officially Signs on to Star in ‘Devil in the White City’ at Hulu
Keanu Reeves is set to star in the Devil in the White City limited series at Hulu, the streamer announced Thursday, August 4 during its Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. The adaptation of the 2003 bestseller by Erik Larson has been given a series order, with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio set to executive produce.
Rachael Harris on Her Heated ‘Celebrity Beef’ Bakeoff With Cheryl Hines
Joel McHale is back on the E! network, but this time he isn’t talking soup—he’s hosting and executive producing Celebrity Beef. The cooking show brings celebrity friends to the kitchen, where they’ll make food and maybe even hash out a disagreement or two. First up is Rachael Harris, who’ll compete in a cupcake bakeoff against bestie Cheryl Hines.
Beavis and Butt-Head Are Back, A Hollywood Con, ‘Alone’ Skills Challenge, Preseason Football
Mike Judge’s eternal idiots Beavis and Butt-Head graduate from MTV to streaming, but they’re just as clueless as ever. ABC’s The Con reveals a Hollywood Ponzi scheme. A spinoff of History’s Alone brings back past participants to engage in special build challenges. The Jacksonville Jaguars takes on the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL pre-season Hall of Fame Game.
‘American Horror Story’ Season 11 Set to Premiere in Fall 2022
We finally have news about American Horror Story Season 11!. The new season of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology will premiere in the fall, FX chairman John Landgraf announced during his virtual executive session at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. That puts it on track to premiere...
‘Atlanta’ Sets Fourth & Final Season Premiere as FX Unveils Trailer (VIDEO)
FX has set a premiere date for the fourth and final season of its original comedy series Atlanta from creator and star Donald Glover. The final chapter of the award-winning series will officially commence on Thursday, September 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include two back-to-back episodes from the 10-episode season.
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Team on Season 3 Parody & ‘Strange New Worlds’ Crossover Ships (VIDEO)
Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) are crossing over from the animated world of Star Trek: Lower Decks to the live-action Strange New Worlds, but don’t worry: Brad still has his purple hair. Stars Quaid, Newsome, Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi), and Dawnn Lewis (Captain...
What Happened in ‘Dead to Me’ Season 2? Refresh Your Memory Before Final Season
It’s been two years since fans last saw a new episode of Netflix‘s Dead to Me, but the wait is nearly over. The Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini dark comedy returns for its third and final season this fall. Created by Liz Feldman, the series became a quiet hit at Netflix. And while it’s certainly a bummer that the series is finishing, a show getting to end on its own terms is always worth celebrating.
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Trailer Teases New Mystery in ‘Deadly Trails’ (VIDEO)
As Big Sky has shown viewers over its first two seasons, it’s so gorgeous in Montana, you might not want to leave … but in the upcoming third season, you might not have a choice!. ABC has announced that the new season, premiering September 21, is titled Big...
‘The Good Fight’ Season 6 Trailer: Welcome, Alan Cumming & Carrie Preston! (VIDEO)
The Good Fight is going out with a bang on Paramount+ (premiering September 8), if the final season trailer is any indication. “I used to believe in progress, that we learned from our mistakes, but I feel like I’m back where I was six years ago,” Diane (Christine Baranski) admits to Lyle Bettencourt (John Slattery). “And no matter what we do, we just end up back at the start.” It’s not the only time we see the two together, including her wondering about the “ethics” of what he assumes is the two of them “standing next to each other at a bar talking.” Diane is married, though it looks like we might only see Kurt over video chat, given Gary Cole is a series regular on NCIS (and at the center of the Season 19 finale cliffhanger).
‘Primal’ Creator Genndy Tartakovsky on ‘More Epic’ Season 2 Episodes (VIDEO)
In the midst of its second season, Adult Swim‘s Primal continues to deliver a compelling story alongside stunning visuals. The mastermind behind it all, Genndy Tartakovsky, sat down with Damian Holbrook in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con to talk all things Primal and what’s ahead for Season 2.
‘Andor’: Disney+ Releases First Images of Diego Luna & Genevieve O’Reilly (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is giving Star Wars fans a closer look at the upcoming series Andor with first-look photos of Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor and Genevieve O’Reilly‘s Mon Mothma. The 12-episode Lucasfilm series, set prior to the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (which introduced Luna’s titular character), is set to premiere with three episodes on Wednesday, September 21. Additional installments will arrive on a weekly basis through the finale.
‘The Challenge: USA’: Azah & Cinco on Strategy, ‘Big Brother’ Blindside & More
Swimming and a bad strategy call were the downfalls of the latest eliminated The Challenge: USA players. After coming in last during the daily challenge, Big Brother‘s Azah Awasum (who knew she wouldn’t do well since it involved swimming) and Love Island‘s Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. didn’t offer up any names when they sat down with the winners, Survivor‘s Tyson Apostol and Love Island‘s Cashay Proudfoot. (Cinco thought his ex Cashay would use that against them.)
