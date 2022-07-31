ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM

By Abriela Thiel
nbc15.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbc15.com

Comments / 1

Related
nbc15.com

Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semi driver fainted before crashing into Wisconsin home

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The driver of the semi tractor/trailer that crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25 fainted as a result of a medical condition, WLUK reports. An 8-month-old baby boy was inside the home – and died at the scene of the crash.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Columbia County, WI
Traffic
County
Columbia County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Columbia County, WI
Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
UPMATTERS

Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stoughton and Buckeye roads around 2:15 p.m. The Madison Police Department said a semi-truck rear-ended another truck, causing that truck to hit two other vehicles. The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Traffic Accident#Columbia Co
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI

August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing Dane Co. man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have located a missing 75-year-old man who was had been missing since Monday afternoon. In an update, the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network reported Robert Peterson had been located and was safe. Peterson was reported missing after having last been seen shortly before 5 p.m. in...
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."  
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
MADISON, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 12:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1221 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Poynette to near Deforest to Madison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Windsor, Columbus, Marshall, Waterloo, Deforest, Poynette, Fall River, Milford, Arlington, Reeseville, Otsego, Richwood, Clyman, Lowell, Doylestown, Morrisonville, Hubbleton and South Beaver Dam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to reduce this month

President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. Beloit PD announce arrest of homicide suspect. Updated: 5 hours...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Madison cutting speed limits on 2 major roads this month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is slowing drivers down, continuing efforts to make the streets safer. Starting next week, a stretch of John Nolen Dr. will see new speed limits set at 35 mph, down from 45 mph. This portion is between North Shore Dr. to Lakeside St.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Puppy in car stolen from Madison’s east side found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing ten-week-old puppy riding in a car when the vehicle was stolen is over Tuesday after police say he was found safe. Malloy, a brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe on Tuesday afternoon, according to an updated Madison Police Department incident report. Police did not give any indication if a suspect or suspects in the case had been identified.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy