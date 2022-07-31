Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM

www.nbc15.com
Sun Prairie emergency crews respond to rollover crash on US 151, road reopens
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Emergency crews were sent to US 151 South near the Windsor Street exit in Sun Prairie Wednesday for a reported rollover crash. Dane County dispatchers said that Sun Prairie fire and police crews responded to the crash. An EMS unit was sent to the scene, but it is unclear if anyone was injured. The right lane...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
nbc15.com
Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash report states the driver of a semi who crashed into a home in Winnebago County fainted due to a medical condition prior to the crash. The report was released Wednesday by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. The report indicates that on July...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Semi driver fainted before crashing into Wisconsin home
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The driver of the semi tractor/trailer that crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25 fainted as a result of a medical condition, WLUK reports. An 8-month-old baby boy was inside the home – and died at the scene of the crash.
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stoughton and Buckeye roads around 2:15 p.m. The Madison Police Department said a semi-truck rear-ended another truck, causing that truck to hit two other vehicles. The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital...
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement in Dane County Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the skies this week, including in Dane County. State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement in the county along I-39/90 on Thursday. Officials say it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly from the air. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they relay a...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI
August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
nbc15.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Dane Co. man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have located a missing 75-year-old man who was had been missing since Monday afternoon. In an update, the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network reported Robert Peterson had been located and was safe. Peterson was reported missing after having last been seen shortly before 5 p.m. in...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
seehafernews.com
One Dead Following “Tactical Situation” in Fond du Lac County
One person is dead following what is being termed a “tactical situation” in Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Niagara Lane in Taycheedah yesterday afternoon (August 1st) on a report of a domestic dispute. The man...
nbc15.com
MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 12:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1221 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Poynette to near Deforest to Madison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Windsor, Columbus, Marshall, Waterloo, Deforest, Poynette, Fall River, Milford, Arlington, Reeseville, Otsego, Richwood, Clyman, Lowell, Doylestown, Morrisonville, Hubbleton and South Beaver Dam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
nbc15.com
Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to reduce this month
President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. Beloit PD announce arrest of homicide suspect. Updated: 5 hours...
Police: Driver who went airborne in Beltline crash cited for OWI, booked for probation violation
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison said a man was drunk Monday afternoon when he crashed into a car on the Beltline before going airborne and hitting two vehicles parked on a nearby street. In an incident report, the city’s police department said the man, who witnesses reported was...
nbc15.com
Madison cutting speed limits on 2 major roads this month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is slowing drivers down, continuing efforts to make the streets safer. Starting next week, a stretch of John Nolen Dr. will see new speed limits set at 35 mph, down from 45 mph. This portion is between North Shore Dr. to Lakeside St.
nbc15.com
MPD: Puppy in car stolen from Madison’s east side found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing ten-week-old puppy riding in a car when the vehicle was stolen is over Tuesday after police say he was found safe. Malloy, a brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe on Tuesday afternoon, according to an updated Madison Police Department incident report. Police did not give any indication if a suspect or suspects in the case had been identified.
