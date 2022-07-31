Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
theunionstar.com
Appalachian Power issues warning about water levels downstream of Leesville Dam
Appalachian Power wants boaters, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users downstream of Leesville and Claytor dams to know that water levels on the New and Roanoke/ Staunton Rivers could rise rapidly starting Wednesday, Aug. 3, and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The National Weather Service is calling for high...
WDBJ7.com
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
WSLS
Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopens
ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened, according to the National Park Service. On Monday afternoon, the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened, Leesa Brandon with the NPS confirmed. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at...
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
southhillenterprise.com
Fire Crews respond to Park View HS on Monday
On Monday, August 1 at 4:35 PM, the South Hill VFD, La Crosse VFD, Buckhorn VFD, Southside Rescue and Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to Park View High School for a reported Structure Fire. Fire Chief Michael Vaughn arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the delta side...
WDBJ7.com
Glade Hill road closed due to emergency maintenance
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 834 (Brooks Mill Road) is down to one lane with emergency road work being carried out. “The bank gave way,” according to the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department. The work is between Simmons Creek and Timber Ridge Road.
WSLS
Danville non-profit responds to deadly Kentucky flooding, needs community help
DANVILLE, Va. – In response to recent devastating floods, God’s Pit Crew has sent crews to help with recovery efforts by driving in supplies, building homes, and hauling in hope to those who need it most. Their Immediate Response Team has spent two weeks in Southwest Virginia helping...
WTOP
Va. reports 1st pediatric flu death of season
Health officials in Virginia on Wednesday reported the commonwealth’s first pediatric flu death of the 2021-2022 season. The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement that a 5-year-old in the Central Virginia Health Planning Region has died from complications associated with influenza. The Central planning region is roughly...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be holding a conference on Tuesday to provide a public health update. Dr. Cynthia Morrow will provide the update at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Morrow will provide a COVID-19 update and share other information surrounding public health topics.
wfxrtv.com
Grease fire breaks out in SW Roanoke home, leaves one injured
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders issued a reminder to community members about the importance of keeping a lid nearby while cooking following a southwest Roanoke house fire on Tuesday. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke...
WDBJ7.com
Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
WSET
Former Dan River finishing mill torn down to make way for casino resort
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some progress is being made on the Caesar Resort coming to Danville in 2024. The final pieces of the former Dan River finishing mill came down in July after demolition on the building began in March. Danville's city manager Ken Larking says change is sometimes...
wfirnews.com
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
WSET
Central Virginia Communities celebrate National Night Out
(WSET) — Communities across our area came together for National Night Out on Tuesday. Police officers and residents say this event is all about forming stronger relationships with each other. In Lynchburg, folks at Maple Ridge Apartments joined together for National Night Out. Dorothy Hall has led the complex's...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
WSLS
Dan River Finishing Mill demolished, Caesars Casino construction begins
DANVILLE, Va. – The Caesars Casino is one step closer to being complete in Danville. The former Dan River Finishing Mill has officially been demolished, making room for construction to begin on Caesars Casino. The casino will go in at the former location of the Finishing Mill, now that...
