Tony Finau wins Rocket Mortgage for second straight PGA Tour victory

GolfWRX
Why Greg Norman rejected John Daly after the 2-time major champ ‘begged Greg to join LIV’
In theory, John Daly would be a perfect fit to join LIV Golf. Although his game has obviously been on the decline, the 56-year-old is still a fan-favorite who many golf fans love to watch play. That fact was evident in his win at the PNC Championship early this season alongside his son “Little John.”
Why Tiger Woods Taking $800 Million to Join LIV Golf Could Help the PGA Tour
In the past year, no professional athlete in the world has raked in more cash than Phil Mickelson, who banked $138 million to edge out Lionel Messi ($130 million) as the highest-paid athlete in 2022 thus far, according to Forbes. Mickelson, who has six majors and 45 PGA Tour wins...
NFL・
golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Golf.com
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
MSNBC
Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series came to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, and the tournament saw thin crowds on the course. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 1, 2022.
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
The Thunder's 7-foot, 195-pound rookie looks like he might 'break.' A leading sports scientist explains why he won't.
Chet Holmgren has one of the most unique bodies in the NBA, but Marcus Elliott of P3 says he's not an injury risk because of his elite mechanics.
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
Golf legend Greg Norman dismisses criticism about LIV Golf in sit down with Tucker: 'I really don't care'
Golf legend Greg Norman, who has come under fire over his Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, brushed off criticism during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Sunday, where he outlined his plan to revolutionize the sport and revealed details of a multi-million dollar offer LIV made to Tiger Woods. Norman sat...
'Do It For The Saudi Royal Family': Phil Mickelson Cops Brutal Heckle At Rebel LIV Golf Event
Former world number two, Phil Mickelson was hilariously heckled about his ties to the Saudi Arabian Royal Family as he teed off at the controversial LIV Golf event. Perhaps one of the most high-profile names to switch to the Saudi Arabian-backed tour, the American was set to make his first tee of the day when he was met with some choice words.
Golf Digest
Tony Finau got a hero’s welcome from family and friends when he arrived home after his second straight win
Like Hansel before him, Tony Finau is so hot right now. After last week’s come-from-behind win at the 3M Open, Finau breezed away from the pack at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, claiming his second win in as many weeks and the third in his last 25 appearances. Finau’s wife Alayna flew out to surprise ahead of his final round, and the move paid off for the couple, despite Finau nearly having a heart attack for all of TikTok to see …
Golf.com
No LIV, no problem: Patrick Reed to tee it up in Asian Tour events
With no LIV Golf events on the schedule for the month of August and his pending suspension from the PGA Tour withholding him from the FedEx Cup playoffs, Patrick Reed is taking his talents to Asia. The Asian Tour announced Reed will play in two events this month: the International...
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas takes swipe at LIV Golf ahead of junior golf tournament
Justin Thomas took a shot at LIV Golf after posting a photo on his Twitter ahead of the tournament he sponsors on the American Junior Golf Association. The Justin Thomas Junior Championship takes place over August 10-13 at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. The tournament welcomes competitors both...
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season
Webb Simpson headlines the three outright bets I'm placing for the Wyndham Championship. The post Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
GolfWRX
Lexi Thompson’s daily practice routine shows the dedication it takes to stay at the top of the sport
Golf fans often opine that being a professional golfer would be the best job in the world. While that may be true for some, it can sometimes be overlooked just how much hard work it takes to play at the highest level. Lexi Thompson, who is an 11-time LPGA Tour...
PGA Tour Hit With Antitrust Lawsuit By LIV Golf’s Phil Mickelson, Other Players
LIV Golf is firing back at the PGA Tour’s harsh penalties for defectors. Phil Mickelson and a group of the new league’s participants filed an antitrust lawsuit against their former tour. Also listed as a claimant is Bryson DeChambeau. The lawsuit likely aims to reduce penalties against players leaving the PGA Tour.
