Banana Boat sunscreen recalled due to traces of benzene

Before you head to the beach or pool this summer, check the label on your sunscreen bottle.

Edgewell Personal Care Company issued a voluntary recall Friday for three batches of Banana Boat sunscreen after trace levels of benzene were found in the product during an internal review, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

The recalled product, Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30, is packaged in 6-ounce aerosol spray cans, which were distributed nationwide at various retail locations in the U.S. and were sold online.

Edgewell Personal Care - PHOTO: well Personal Care Company issued a voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30.

The affected batches of sunscreen can be identified by the following information, located on the bottom of each can:

Lot Code: 20016AF; Expiration Date: December 2022

Lot Code: 20084BF; Expiration Date: February 2023

Lot Code: 21139AF; Expiration Date: April 2024

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, which, through exposure, could potentially result in cancer, according to the FDA.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the company announcement stated.

Consumers in possession of the recalled sunscreen should stop using the product and discard it immediately.

Edgewell Personal Care Company has notified retailers to remove the remaining aerosol cans from their shelves. Banana Boat is offering reimbursement to consumers who purchased the recalled item.

Any adverse reactions that may be experienced with use of the sunscreen can be reported to the FDA either online or through regular mail.