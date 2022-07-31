ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Gazette

Saratoga County sheriff’s sergeant praised following Wilton motorcycle crash

By Zachary Parker
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qw5xV_0gzq3ny100

WILTON The “lifesaving” actions of a Saratoga County sheriff’s sergeant are being praised following a Route 9 motorcycle crash that sent a Saratoga Springs man to the hospital on Friday.

Sgt. Ryan Mahan applied two tourniquets to the leg of a 42-year-old motorcyclist who was traveling south on Route 9 when they collided with a northbound trailer being towed by a 25-year-old woman from Olmstedville, Essex County, shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Dandelion Drive, according to a news release.

The motorcyclist, who police did not identify, suffered a “significant injury” to his left leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSM1Q_0gzq3ny100

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Mahan applied the tourniquets while awaiting additional emergency responders. The man was later transported to Albany Medical Center, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

The unidentified woman towing the trailer and her passenger were not injured.

Sheriff Michael Zurlo said Mahan’s response was “invaluable.”

“Sgt. Mahan’s quick thinking and access to lifesaving tourniquets were invaluable,” he said in a statement. “We pray for the speedy and complete recovery of the motorcycles and for the safety of all travelers on our roadways.”

The crash remains under investigation.

State Police, Wilton EMS and the Wilton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: carnold@dailygazette.net. Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0gzq3ny100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Myn2R_0gzq3ny100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0gzq3ny100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yuUL_0gzq3ny100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VU0rp_0gzq3ny100

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car

COPAKE – The operator of a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a car at the intersection of Columbia County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the Town of Copake at about 10:50 a.m. on July 31, State Police said. Killed in the incident was Michael Marietta, 54,...
COPAKE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saratoga Springs#Motorcycle Crash#Wilton Motorcycle#Dailygazette Com#Albany Medical Center#Carnold
WNYT

Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash

State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
STONY CREEK, NY
WNYT

Charges to be filed in Mayfield animal case

The sheriff’s office says the medical and vet reports from a case where dozens of animals were seized in Mayfield are back, and they are now compiling charges. As NewsChannel 13 first reported, the property is a rescue organization called Kelly’s Haven – owned and operated by Susan Kelly – a name very familiar to the sheriff’s office.
MAYFIELD, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Did a Plane Crash in the Hudson River in Columbia County?

Reports came in late Thursday morning July 28th, 2022, about a possible plane crash in the Hudson River. Columbia County Fire-Rescue Incidents reported the possible crash at 11:01 am on their Facebook page writing the following:. Greenport Fire AMA Hudson Dive Team, Greenport Rescue. Airplane Crash. Hudson River South of...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation

Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
PHILMONT, NY
WNYT

Two people hurt in Warren County motorcycle crash

Two people were thrown off their motorcycle in Johnsburg on Sunday. Investigators say 71-year-old Mark Durea of Wells lost control while trying to turn from State Route 28 onto Friends Road around 11:30 a.m. Durea was airlifted to Albany Med with serious injuries. His spouse, 70-year-old Josephine Durea, was taken...
JOHNSBURG, NY
WNYT

Stolen car investigation leads to teen’s arrest

A stolen car investigation in Troy ends with an arrest of a teenager. Kalvin Kiah, 18, of Troy is facing a slew of charges. Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, police in Cohoes say they saw a car that was reported stolen. They stopped Kiah for questioning. Police say he had a...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Duo arrested in stolen cell phone, assault investigation

A Berkshire County woman is facing a list of charges in Montgomery County. The sheriff there tells NewsChannel 13 Lynneiah Green and a juvenile tried to sell a stolen cell phone on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim tried to get it back, they allegedly dragged him by their car. Green...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found a man dead in Bennington on Wednesday and a suspect is still on the loose. Investigators say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning where they found a 38-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds. Police have identified...
BENNINGTON, VT
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
276
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy