Saratoga County sheriff’s sergeant praised following Wilton motorcycle crash

WILTON — The “lifesaving” actions of a Saratoga County sheriff’s sergeant are being praised following a Route 9 motorcycle crash that sent a Saratoga Springs man to the hospital on Friday.

Sgt. Ryan Mahan applied two tourniquets to the leg of a 42-year-old motorcyclist who was traveling south on Route 9 when they collided with a northbound trailer being towed by a 25-year-old woman from Olmstedville, Essex County, shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Dandelion Drive, according to a news release.

The motorcyclist, who police did not identify, suffered a “significant injury” to his left leg.

Mahan applied the tourniquets while awaiting additional emergency responders. The man was later transported to Albany Medical Center, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

The unidentified woman towing the trailer and her passenger were not injured.

Sheriff Michael Zurlo said Mahan’s response was “invaluable.”

“Sgt. Mahan’s quick thinking and access to lifesaving tourniquets were invaluable,” he said in a statement. “We pray for the speedy and complete recovery of the motorcycles and for the safety of all travelers on our roadways.”

The crash remains under investigation.

State Police, Wilton EMS and the Wilton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

