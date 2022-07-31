Brown, Gramaglia to attend funeral of Rochester Police Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and other members of Buffalo Police Department management and officers will travel to Rochester on Monday to attend the funeral of a fallen officer.

Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year-veteran of the Rochester Police Department, was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21.

“The tragic gun violence in cities across our state and country must stop. Our police officers are out there sacrificing their lives for us every day and we owe them our deepest appreciation. In Buffalo we continue to fly all City flags at half-staff in remembrance of Officer Mazurkiewicz. It takes courage to serve the cause of justice and his death is a tragic loss for the Rochester community. I want his family and friends to know, as well as the Rochester Police Department, that we share in their grief but will stand strong and help lift them up during this time of mourning,” Mayor Brown said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and his extended family: the Rochester Police Department. Officer Mazurkiewicz spent his life risking his own to save others – out on the streets of Rochester, night in and night out, taking a stand against the plague of gun violence in his community – and it ultimately cost him his life. We will never forget Officer Mazurkiewicz and owe him a significant debt of gratitude,” Police Commissioner Gramaglia said.

The man accused of fatally shooting him was indicted last week.

