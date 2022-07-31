Overland Park shooting leaves one man dead

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At 4:22 p.m., Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a business located in the 8600 block of College Boulevard in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found one male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He later died from those injuries at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old man Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Mo.

This case is still under investigation as officers are working to identify suspect information.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

FOX4 will keep you updated on this situation as more information comes along.

