ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Overland Park shooting leaves one man dead

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuOSU_0gzq3WuY00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At 4:22 p.m., Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a business located in the 8600 block of College Boulevard in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found one male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He later died from those injuries at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old man Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Mo.

This case is still under investigation as officers are working to identify suspect information.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

FOX4 will keep you updated on this situation as more information comes along.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Overland Park, KS
Sports
City
Overland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Driver dies in high-speed collision on Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver involved in a high-speed crash Tuesday night near Van Brunt Boulevard and Linwood Boulevard is dead. Kansas City, Missouri, police say the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding down Van Brunt when they flew through a red light and hit a Toyota Avalon that was driving through the intersection with Linwood.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Park Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KCTV 5

Man’s death on Cypress Avenue from apparent trauma ruled homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement continued to work on identifying a man Monday after he was found dead Saturday morning in east Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to the area of Independence and Cypress avenues just after 8 a.m. and found a man inside a car, suffering from apparent trauma.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police: One dead after shooting at Kansas gas station

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station at the intersection of Antioch Road and College Boulevard, according to a media release. EMS transported the victim to a local...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy