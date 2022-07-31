"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man

wlos.com
Related
WLOS.com
Traffic Alert: Different sections of I-26 in Henderson County to close for several nights
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Different sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County are slated to be closed off for construction for three nights. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says the work will be related to a traffic shift and drainage improvements as part of the I-26 widening project.
WLOS.com
Asheville's Beverly-Hanks firm joins Allen Tate Realtors, expands services
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Asheville real estate firm has been acquired by the largest realty company in the Carolinas. Beverly-Hanks Realtors will become part of Allen Tate Realtors, which has offices in most of North Carolina's major cities, as well as in the Upstate. Allen Tate, a 65-year-old company, is the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, with 19,150 closed transactions and $6.8 billion in closed sales volume in 2021.
WLOS.com
No phone service for more than 11,000 Verizon customers in Bryson City area, police say
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 11,000 Verizon customers in the Bryson City area are without service, the police department said in a Facebook post Monday. According to the Bryson City Police Department, eight cell towers are down. VERIZON CUSTOMERS: 911 CALLS DROPPED, SERVICE HAS BEEN DETERIORATING FOR...
WLOS.com
'Overflowing' Asheville Humane Society desperate for foster homes, waives adoption fees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society said Monday, Aug. 1 it is "overflowing" with animals and is waiving all adoption fees currently, as well as putting out an urgent request to the community for those who are able to help, to become foster homes for animals up for adoption.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Major roofing project underway for former Days Inn, which will house homeless
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect some corrected information from a previous version. Supporters of helping Asheville's homeless population by first getting them a safe apartment are celebrating a milestone. Nonprofit Homeward Bound officially started the $700,000 roof re-do at the former...
WLOS.com
Help Desk: Concerns over nearby development dumping runoff on Asheville man's property
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here in the mountains, it's not unusual to see a lot of runoff through your yard after a hard rain. An Asheville man says the river that pops in on his property is all because of a recent development, and he called the News 13 Help Desk for answers.
WLOS.com
Asheville pools to go to weekend-only schedule after this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's two public pools will go to a weekends-only schedule after Sunday. Malvern Hills Pool (75 Rumbough Place) will remain open on Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20-21. The pool had been scheduled to close for the season on Aug. 8. Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes...
WLOS.com
Republican Jeff Worley drops out of race for Buncombe County sheriff
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Republican Jeff Worley said Monday he's dropping out of the Buncombe County sheriff's race for undisclosed health reasons. Worley, who is on the ballot to face incumbent Democrat Sheriff Quentin Miller in November, overcame a challenge to his residency in June. On his campaign Facebook...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was reported missing on Aug. 1. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
WLOS.com
Another vote cast to restore Kuwahi name to Clingmans Dome
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore the Kuwahi name to the mountain known as Clingmans Dome. The resolution shows support for the efforts of the Cherokee Tribal Council to restore the name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a federal body established...
WLOS.com
Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Transylvania County man
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man from Western North Carolina. The public is asked to be on the lookout for 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, from Transylvania County, who officials say is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
WLOS.com
Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of the US Open
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Explore Asheville has been chosen as the official tourism partner for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. This comes after Asheville hosted Billie Jean King Cup matches earlier this year for the third time in five years. The new partnership means...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Tips for staying healthy in the heat
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and, with heat waves...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Officials have released a few new details after a triple homicide in Yancey County. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the three victims and the suspect, who was killed by deputies, are all related. The shooting happened Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Smith Johnson Road. At this time, officials have not released any identifying information about the suspect or the victims.
WLOS.com
Repairs to partially-sinking parking deck in South Slope almost finished
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For 11 months, crews working on Asheville’s largest apartment complex, The Ironwood Apartments, have focused on fixing the 1,000-space parking deck. The soil below the concrete multi-story building settled along a third of the site. The onsite manager for Tribute Construction, a company based...
WLOS.com
Thousands send letters to NCDHHS officials about hospital expansion in WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials confirmed Monday that they had received more than 2,000 letters about whether to allow HCA-owned Mission Hospital to add 67 hospital beds or allow one of its two competitors -- AdventHealth or Novant Health -- to expand in the Asheville area.
WLOS.com
'She was just left like an animal' Family seeks answers after fatal Buncombe hit-and-run
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina family is mourning and searching for answers after a fatal hit-and-run in Buncombe County over the weekend. At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US-25 (Hendersonville Road) at Watson Road.
WLOS.com
$1 million lawsuit filed against Gatlinburg park after child falls from rock wall
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WLOS) — A $1 million lawsuit has been filed against an amusement park and ski area in eastern Tennessee. WATE reports the lawsuit filed in federal court claims employees with Ober Gatlinburg failed to secure a child with a safety harness before he fell from a rock wall and suffered a traumatic brain injury last July.
WLOS.com
Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
Comments / 0