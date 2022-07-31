ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man

By Kari Barrows
WLOS.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wlos.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Asheville's Beverly-Hanks firm joins Allen Tate Realtors, expands services

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Asheville real estate firm has been acquired by the largest realty company in the Carolinas. Beverly-Hanks Realtors will become part of Allen Tate Realtors, which has offices in most of North Carolina's major cities, as well as in the Upstate. Allen Tate, a 65-year-old company, is the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, with 19,150 closed transactions and $6.8 billion in closed sales volume in 2021.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexander, NC
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
Buncombe County, NC
Lifestyle
WLOS.com

Major roofing project underway for former Days Inn, which will house homeless

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect some corrected information from a previous version. Supporters of helping Asheville's homeless population by first getting them a safe apartment are celebrating a milestone. Nonprofit Homeward Bound officially started the $700,000 roof re-do at the former...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville pools to go to weekend-only schedule after this weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's two public pools will go to a weekends-only schedule after Sunday. Malvern Hills Pool (75 Rumbough Place) will remain open on Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20-21. The pool had been scheduled to close for the season on Aug. 8. Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Republican Jeff Worley drops out of race for Buncombe County sheriff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Republican Jeff Worley said Monday he's dropping out of the Buncombe County sheriff's race for undisclosed health reasons. Worley, who is on the ballot to face incumbent Democrat Sheriff Quentin Miller in November, overcame a challenge to his residency in June. On his campaign Facebook...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western#The Millionaire Maker#The Nc Education Lottery
WLOS.com

Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was reported missing on Aug. 1. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Another vote cast to restore Kuwahi name to Clingmans Dome

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore the Kuwahi name to the mountain known as Clingmans Dome. The resolution shows support for the efforts of the Cherokee Tribal Council to restore the name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a federal body established...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Transylvania County man

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man from Western North Carolina. The public is asked to be on the lookout for 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, from Transylvania County, who officials say is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of the US Open

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Explore Asheville has been chosen as the official tourism partner for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. This comes after Asheville hosted Billie Jean King Cup matches earlier this year for the third time in five years. The new partnership means...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Lottery
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Tips for staying healthy in the heat

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and, with heat waves...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Officials have released a few new details after a triple homicide in Yancey County. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the three victims and the suspect, who was killed by deputies, are all related. The shooting happened Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Smith Johnson Road. At this time, officials have not released any identifying information about the suspect or the victims.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Repairs to partially-sinking parking deck in South Slope almost finished

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For 11 months, crews working on Asheville’s largest apartment complex, The Ironwood Apartments, have focused on fixing the 1,000-space parking deck. The soil below the concrete multi-story building settled along a third of the site. The onsite manager for Tribute Construction, a company based...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Thousands send letters to NCDHHS officials about hospital expansion in WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials confirmed Monday that they had received more than 2,000 letters about whether to allow HCA-owned Mission Hospital to add 67 hospital beds or allow one of its two competitors -- AdventHealth or Novant Health -- to expand in the Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'She was just left like an animal' Family seeks answers after fatal Buncombe hit-and-run

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina family is mourning and searching for answers after a fatal hit-and-run in Buncombe County over the weekend. At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US-25 (Hendersonville Road) at Watson Road.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy