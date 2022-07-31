"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man

WLOS — Officials have released a few new details after a triple homicide in Yancey County. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the three victims and the suspect, who was killed by deputies, are all related. The shooting happened Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Smith Johnson Road. At this time, officials have not released any identifying information about the suspect or the victims.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO