Performers at Folkmoot Summerfest highlight different cultures, including Ukraine

Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
My Asheville, North Carolina travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAsheville, NC
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
WLOS.com
Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of the US Open
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Explore Asheville has been chosen as the official tourism partner for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. This comes after Asheville hosted Billie Jean King Cup matches earlier this year for the third time in five years. The new partnership means...
WLOS.com
AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 127
WLOS — If you’re trying to raise a successful kid, the AnchorMOMS have some expert advice that might surprise you. Pro tip: don’t ignore you kids’ hobbies, they might be the key to their future happiness. Also, Breaking News: you don’t have to lose yourself to...
Commissioners in North Carolina vote in support of Clingmans Dome name change
The restoration of the Cherokee name, "Kuwohi" to Clingmans Dome has garnered unanimous support from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Last month, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council voted to begin the effort to petition the federal government for the name change.
Smoky Mountain News
Cosmopolitan country: Waynesville restaurant celebrates 15 years
It’s Thursday morning. In just about a half-hour, The Sweet Onion restaurant in downtown Waynesville will open for lunch — another rush of locals and visitors alike soon to walk through the door on Miller Street. Sliding into a booth in the dogleg-shaped dining room, Doug Weaver and...
WLOS.com
Another vote cast to restore Kuwahi name to Clingmans Dome
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore the Kuwahi name to the mountain known as Clingmans Dome. The resolution shows support for the efforts of the Cherokee Tribal Council to restore the name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a federal body established...
WLOS.com
Asheville pools to go to weekend-only schedule after this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's two public pools will go to a weekends-only schedule after Sunday. Malvern Hills Pool (75 Rumbough Place) will remain open on Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20-21. The pool had been scheduled to close for the season on Aug. 8. Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes...
WLOS.com
Mosaic Café hosts thank you meal for first responders, meet and greet for community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local business said thank you Wednesday to the men and women in charge of keeping us safe. Mosaic Café & Coffee House treated police, fire and EMS personnel to free lunches to show them how much they're appreciated. Those protecting and serving believe...
Asheville to host longest running folk festival
Fun festivities are coming to Asheville this weekend during the 95th annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival.
shescatchingflights.com
11 Things to Do Alone in Asheville for an Enjoyable Experience
Asheville is a city that is perfect for anyone looking for a little bit of adventure. However, if you’re looking to do things by yourself, it can be tough to figure out what to do. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 11 things to do alone in Asheville!
FOX Carolina
Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
WLOS.com
Veritas Christian Academy campers discover cultures from around the world
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Teachers know children learn through play, so instructors at Spanish Camp at Veritas Christian Academy keep things active for the youngsters. The goal of the camp is, of course, to teach children about the rich heritage and culture of Spanish-speaking countries. But teachers also want to instill a love of learning.
hendersonville.com
New Competitive Rental Market Study Reports Three North Carolina Cities in Top 20
As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
WLOS.com
Republican Jeff Worley drops out of race for Buncombe County sheriff
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Republican Jeff Worley said Monday he's dropping out of the Buncombe County sheriff's race for undisclosed health reasons. Worley, who is on the ballot to face incumbent Democrat Sheriff Quentin Miller in November, overcame a challenge to his residency in June. On his campaign Facebook...
WLOS.com
Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
WRAL
Firsthand exploration of abandoned stagecoach bridge
Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia.
WLOS.com
National Night Out: Events connect mountain communities, law enforcement agencies
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several mountain communities participated in National Night Out events Tuesday night. First responders showed off their emergency equipment, and K-9 units displayed their skills. National Night Out is a community-building campaign promoting law enforcement and other first responders and how they work together to make...
WLOS.com
Fighting inflation, locals offer secondhand options for back-to-school shoppers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Kids in the mountains will head back to class in just a few weeks. Thanks to inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, families say that their back-to-school costs will be higher than ever before. According to Deloitte’s 2022 back-to-school survey, this year families will spend...
WLOS.com
Don't be alarmed: Training to be conducted at Rosman High School & Middle on Aug. 4
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County emergency personnel will be conducting a training exercise at two schools in Rosman on Thursday, Aug. 4. Officials say the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, Transylvania County Schools, Rosman Fire Rescue and other Transylvania County emergency responders will be conducting the exercise at Rosman High School / Rosman Middle School.
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Enka Commerce Park requests change of plans
The public will be able to provide input on the South Slope Vision plan and five zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Officials have released a few new details after a triple homicide in Yancey County. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the three victims and the suspect, who was killed by deputies, are all related. The shooting happened Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Smith Johnson Road. At this time, officials have not released any identifying information about the suspect or the victims.
