Strong storms possible tonight and Tuesday, dry & cool to start the first day of August

www.cbs3duluth.com
Related
WNEM
Quiet Tuesday, strong storms possible Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some heavy rain and severe weather in parts of the area on Monday, today has been a nice change of pace, with plenty of sun and pleasant temperatures. This break will be fairly short-lived however, with our next chance of rain coming in on Wednesday...
cbs3duluth.com
Some stronger storms possible later today
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: We start our day with a mixture of sun & clouds with clouds generally on the increase through the rest of the day today. As we head towards early this afternoon that is when we see the threat of some showers and storms. I think the better shot at shower and thunderstorms comes later this evening and tonight. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe in nature with the main threats being hail upwards of 2″ in size and wind gusts possibly up to 70 MPH at times. One thing we will keep an eye on is warmer air above our heads may cap and hamper the growth and development of thunderstorms. Highs today make it into the 70s on the shores of Lake Superior with the 80s further inland.
mprnews.org
Overnight storms knock out power to thousands across Minnesota
Minnesota utilities were reporting about 40,000 homes and businesses without power early Wednesday, in the wake of severe storms that barreled across parts of the state overnight. Those storms brought wind gusts as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Other wind reports...
kvsc.org
Heat Warning In Effect in Central Minnesota Today
There’s a heat advisory in place today in central Minnesota as well as portions of the rest of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory between 1 and 8 p.m. for most of central and southern Minnesota. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90’s. Retired meteorology professor Bob Wesiman reports West central Minnesota could even see a 100-degree high or two.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
WBAY Green Bay
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
cbs3duluth.com
Severe weather threat expanded for Sunday, gusty winds and small hail possible
TONIGHT: Thanks to high pressure, the beautiful weather will continue through most of Saturday night with slightly warmer temperatures. Lows will only fall to the mid to upper 60s as a warm front from the Dakotas moves closer to the area. Winds will continue to be from the southwest between 5-10 mph. As the warm front gets closer, clouds will increase eventually becoming partly cloudy mainly after midnight and chances of showers will also increase. A few isolated showers are possible after 3:00 A.M. but otherwise, the night will be dry, warm, and calm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
wbiw.com
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
DNR warns Minnesota boat owners of inaccessible launches and dangerously low water levels
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Not all boats are floating right now because water levels are dangerously low on many Twin Cities lakes and rivers.If you were hoping to cool off in this heat by boating, it might not be your best option because the DNR says you risk damaging the bottom of your boat.The DNR says low water levels are making access on boat launches difficult. They said the most problematic launches on Twin Cities lakes right now are Sand Point and Dewitt launches on Prior Lake, and then the only launch on Spring Lake, which is next door to...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbradio.com
Three New Transmission Lines Will Cross Wisconsin
(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the board...
WEAU-TV 13
DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Duluth, Two Harbors, Mt. Iron
Duluth, MN- Several local groups are coming together to host Invasive Knotweed Workshops. Those groups include the City of Duluth, Duluth Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (DCISMA), Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), Carlton Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Knotweed, also called bamboo, is an invasive plant that grows rapidly and causes damage to property, lakes and local streams. Organizers say it’s critical for community members to be able to identify the plant and learn more about it to help keep it from spreading. The free workshops will be Thursday, August 4 and 11.
cbs3duluth.com
Law aims to tackle microchip shortage in Northland
CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Daugherty Appliance Sales and Service in Cloquet has struggled to get appliances into their doors in the last two years. “There are still a lot of back orders and a lot of delays out there,” Tom Bredigheimer, the owner of the store said.
cbs3duluth.com
Dozens of Duluth neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The first Tuesday in August is National Night Out. It’s an evening for bringing communities across the country together for fun and games. But there’s also a serious side to holding the event: neighborhoods letting criminals know they’re not welcome. Dozens...
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Comments / 0