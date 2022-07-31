Warren JFK grad struggles in LIV Golf debut

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak struggled in his LIV Golf debut over the weekend, finishing plus-four for the tournament tied for 26th.

Forty-eight players completed in the event.

After an opening round 69 on Friday, Kokrak shot two-straight over par rounds of 75 and 73.

The former Eagle did not card a birdie during his final round on Sunday, posting two bogeys.

Kokrak was part of the Smash GC team, who finished 8th out of a 12 team field with a combined score of three-under.

Henrik Stenson won the event, shooting a final round 69, finishing 11-under for the tournament.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.