Warren JFK grad struggles in LIV Golf debut
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak struggled in his LIV Golf debut over the weekend, finishing plus-four for the tournament tied for 26th.
Forty-eight players completed in the event.
After an opening round 69 on Friday, Kokrak shot two-straight over par rounds of 75 and 73.
The former Eagle did not card a birdie during his final round on Sunday, posting two bogeys.
Kokrak was part of the Smash GC team, who finished 8th out of a 12 team field with a combined score of three-under.
Henrik Stenson won the event, shooting a final round 69, finishing 11-under for the tournament.
