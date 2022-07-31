Pine Valley wins 60th annual City Swim Meet title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before the summer ends, hundreds of swimmers hoped to make one last splash at the 60th annual City Swim Meet on Sunday.

Pine Valley Country Club took home the team title with 2,380 points, beating Pocahontas by almost 130 points. Pine Valley also had the best team score in the girls division, while Orchard Ridge won the boys division.

Nearly a dozen swim clubs competed in the summer event over the 3-day event, with over 1,000 swimmers in attendance.

Scroll below for the full results from Sunday’s final.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.