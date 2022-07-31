Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash

www.brproud.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Dyer Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Wednesday (August 3) crash on Dyer Road occurred near the intersection of Charlton Road and Brown Road, officials say. The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident. Officials later confirmed...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Greenwell Springs Rd. near Denham Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday, August 3 crash on Old Greenwell Springs Road and Denham Road. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. and Central Police Department are responding to the scene. There is no word on the extent...
Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Airline Highway, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Airline Highway Tuesday night. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed police responded to the area of 9900 Airline Highway around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting that happened overnight. According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, not far from N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, August 3. Police say the victim received gunshot injuries to the hand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Pedestrian killed in late night crash on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report about a pedestrian struck on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at a location in the 9900 block of Airline Hwy. around 10:30 p.m. and located a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at North Blvd, near N 20th Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday, August 2 crash on North Boulevard near the intersection of N. 20th Street and S. 21st Street. The incident occurred around 2:56 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 West near Millerville exit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 West near the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exits. The incident occurred around 5:58 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
wbrz.com
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Suspect accused of vehicle burglaries at Prairieville apartment complex wanted by APSO
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are attempting to identify a male suspect connected to several vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle burglaries took place at the Manchac Lake Apartments in Prairieville. Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO anonymously...
54-Year-Old Debra Marshall Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The officials are investigating a fatal accident on North Street. The suspected driver who fled the scene after the crash is being searched. After being injured in the fatal crash, 54-year-old [..]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge Police: Truck reported stolen in Gonzales involved in hit-and-run fatal crash
Baton Rouge Police investigators are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run fatality involving a vehicle reported stolen through the Gonzales Police Department. According to a news release, the fatality occurred Aug. 1 around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street in Baton Rouge. Investigators believe the man in surveillance...
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Port Allen police officer on leave after reportedly getting in fight outside Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE - A Port Allen police officer is currently on leave after he was arrested in Baton Rouge for robbery and criminal damage to property. According to reports, Port Allen police officer Zach Sibille was arrested July 30 by Baton Rouge police officers for starting a fight in the parking lot of a Tigerland bar.
theadvocate.com
As neighborhoods sprout around Denham Springs, its new police chief watches the roads
As Denham Springs prepares for an influx of thousands of new homes just outside its limits, its recently appointed police chief anticipates a sea-change for a city surrounded by rapid growth. "I see the challenges we're already facing there, and now we're going to add 3,000 homes," said Denham Springs...
wbrz.com
Man dead after being hit by vehicle on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway late Tuesday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that shortly before 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday a man was hit along the 9900 block of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish.
brproud.com
Traffic Update: Interstate reopened along I-10 East at Grosse Tete, but congestion remains
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a traffic incident along I-10 East before LA77/Grosse Tete has been cleared. As a result of the incident, this portion of I-10 East was temporarily closed, but as of 4:30 p.m. it has been reopened. Despite this, congestion remains severe. Drivers may...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
Car Crashes into Lafayette Walgreens Store After Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brake Pedals
According to Lafayette Police, a car crashed into Walgreens this afternoon at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Congress Street in Lafayette. We spoke to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department who confirmed that officers are currently working on the incident after a vehicle allegedly crashed into the store located at the popular Lafayette intersection.
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Ascension Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
Gonzales – On August 1, 2022, shortly after 5:30 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 at Roddy Road in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 50-year-old Chad Jones of Gonzales. The initial investigation revealed that Jones...
brproud.com
Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Ascension Parish is wanted by authorities. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the woman pictured below left the Walmart in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information related to this...
Comments / 1