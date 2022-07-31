ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash

By Paula Jones
brproud.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.brproud.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Dyer Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Wednesday (August 3) crash on Dyer Road occurred near the intersection of Charlton Road and Brown Road, officials say. The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident. Officials later confirmed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting that happened overnight. According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, not far from N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, August 3. Police say the victim received gunshot injuries to the hand...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian killed in late night crash on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report about a pedestrian struck on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at a location in the 9900 block of Airline Hwy. around 10:30 p.m. and located a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 West near Millerville exit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 West near the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exits. The incident occurred around 5:58 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essen Lane#Tunnel Road#Baton Rouge Police
brproud.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
wbrz.com

Man dead after being hit by vehicle on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway late Tuesday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that shortly before 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday a man was hit along the 9900 block of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Car Crashes into Lafayette Walgreens Store After Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brake Pedals

According to Lafayette Police, a car crashed into Walgreens this afternoon at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Congress Street in Lafayette. We spoke to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department who confirmed that officers are currently working on the incident after a vehicle allegedly crashed into the store located at the popular Lafayette intersection.
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Ascension Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash

Gonzales – On August 1, 2022, shortly after 5:30 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 at Roddy Road in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 50-year-old Chad Jones of Gonzales. The initial investigation revealed that Jones...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Ascension Parish is wanted by authorities. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the woman pictured below left the Walmart in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information related to this...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy