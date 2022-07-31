www.wgrz.com
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Man shot near Bailey and Davidson Tuesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Davidson Avenue. Police said a man was shot and taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle to be treated. Anyone with information is...
Man shot on Niagara Street Tuesday night
Buffalo Police told 7 News a man was shot on Niagara Street near Hertel just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Crane operator killed in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
Crews investigating after large portion of Buffalo River shoreline collapses
According to an NFTA spokesperson, the 12-foot-by-200-foot section of shoreline at the east end of the DL&W Station collapsed around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.
North Tonawanda police investigating after man falls from apartment window
NTPD said when officers arrived a 60-year-old man was found outside a broken first-floor window, bleeding profusely.
Part of Route 5 to shut down for Skyride on August 14
Part of Route 5 in Buffalo will temporarily shut down in less than two weeks.
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
Section of shoreline collapses into Buffalo River at DL&W Station
This area of the shoreline has been closed to the public for several months for unrelated construction work.
Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
New: South City Tavern Serves Up Classic Buffalo Pub Grub with a Round of Darts
Many bars and restaurants strive to be a ‘purple elephant’ — be something that stands out by offering something you can’t find anywhere else. That often translates into a destination bar or restaurant, something that offers unique takes on classic food (elevated baked potatoes!) or a concept you can’t get anywhere else (sci-fi fine dining!).
The Truth Behind Crooked Lines On Forest Ave In Buffalo
This weekend social media was up in arms over what was the worst lane painting job in the history of Buffalo, New York. Pictures of the crooked and curvey painted lines on Forest Ave had people all over Western New York up in arms over how could someone do a job like that.
Water main break shuts down part of Mineral Springs Road in West Seneca
On Twitter, police shared a video of water spewing onto the road.
Buffalo SkyRide returning this month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo SkyRide will return to the Buffalo Skyway this month. On Sunday, Aug. 14, bikers will embark on a from Lakeside Bike Park, over the Skyway, down to South Park, and back to Buffalo on the Skyway again. The event presented by GOBike Buffalo is...
Canisius College begins tear-down of parking ramp
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College announced in a tweet on Monday that demolition crews are on campus to raze the parking garage near the school’s science building on Jefferson Avenue. “The college is replacing the 70-year old ramp with a surface parking lot to better accommodate the campus community,” Canisius said. “When complete, the […]
National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
Firefighter taken to hospital during house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire in North Buffalo. The fire occurred at 32 Marion St. in the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. Firefighters on scene tell News 4 that the fire started in the attic and was quickly put out. One firefighter suffered from heat […]
Buffalo Skyway to close Aug. 14 from 6 a.m to noon
The state's Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the Buffalo Skyway will close temporarily on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 6. a.m. to noon for the Buffalo Skyride event.
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
