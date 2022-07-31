ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Man shot near Bailey and Davidson Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Davidson Avenue. Police said a man was shot and taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle to be treated. Anyone with information is...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Crane operator killed in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
TONAWANDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York

Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

New: South City Tavern Serves Up Classic Buffalo Pub Grub with a Round of Darts

Many bars and restaurants strive to be a ‘purple elephant’ — be something that stands out by offering something you can’t find anywhere else. That often translates into a destination bar or restaurant, something that offers unique takes on classic food (elevated baked potatoes!) or a concept you can’t get anywhere else (sci-fi fine dining!).
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo SkyRide returning this month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo SkyRide will return to the Buffalo Skyway this month. On Sunday, Aug. 14, bikers will embark on a from Lakeside Bike Park, over the Skyway, down to South Park, and back to Buffalo on the Skyway again. The event presented by GOBike Buffalo is...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Canisius College begins tear-down of parking ramp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College announced in a tweet on Monday that demolition crews are on campus to raze the parking garage near the school’s science building on Jefferson Avenue. “The college is replacing the 70-year old ramp with a surface parking lot to better accommodate the campus community,” Canisius said. “When complete, the […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Firefighter taken to hospital during house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire in North Buffalo. The fire occurred at 32 Marion St. in the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. Firefighters on scene tell News 4 that the fire started in the attic and was quickly put out. One firefighter suffered from heat […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy