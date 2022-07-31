ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police: 2 people killed following crash near Broadway, Bailey Avenue

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgrz.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Man shot near Bailey and Davidson Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Davidson Avenue. Police said a man was shot and taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle to be treated. Anyone with information is...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Accidents
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Crane operator killed in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
TONAWANDA, NY
nyspnews.com

Traffic stop on the Thruway leads to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man.

Buffalo, NY – On August 1, 2022, at approximately 4:10 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-190 in the city of Buffalo for a vehicle and traffic violation. Further investigation determined the driver, 25-year-old Bryan J. Colon Colon, of Dunkirk, NY, had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Liberty#Jeep Cherokee#Traffic Accident#Buffalo Police
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police investigating fatal crash at Broadway and Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight crash that resulted in the death of two people. The crash happened around 1 a.m., as a Jeep Cherokee heading south on Bailey Avenue collided with a Jeep Liberty, according to investigators. Both people inside the Jeep Liberty were pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
2 On Your Side

Police: 2 killed in Buffalo car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have died following a car crash early Sunday morning in the City of Buffalo. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Bailey Avenue. Buffalo Police accident investigators say a Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Bailey Avenue when...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Facing Drug Charges Following Tuesday Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jamestown on Tuesday. Jamestown Police pulled over 38-year-old Stephen Glover Sr. in the area of Pine and East 5th Street around 6 a.m. where Glover Sr. was accused of driving with a suspended license.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy