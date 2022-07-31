Buffalo Police: 2 people killed following crash near Broadway, Bailey Avenue

www.wgrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
BPD investigating shooting on Bailey and Davidson Ave
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Bailey and Davidson Avenue.
Owner of Mid River Marina dead after crane accident in Town of Tonawanda
A spokesperson from National Grid said a crane operator, not connected to National Grid, died after hitting power lines.
Man shot near Bailey and Davidson Tuesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Davidson Avenue. Police said a man was shot and taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle to be treated. Anyone with information is...
Man shot on Niagara Street Tuesday night
Buffalo Police told 7 News a man was shot on Niagara Street near Hertel just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
North Tonawanda police investigating after man falls from apartment window
NTPD said when officers arrived a 60-year-old man was found outside a broken first-floor window, bleeding profusely.
Crane operator killed in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
nyspnews.com
Traffic stop on the Thruway leads to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man.
Buffalo, NY – On August 1, 2022, at approximately 4:10 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-190 in the city of Buffalo for a vehicle and traffic violation. Further investigation determined the driver, 25-year-old Bryan J. Colon Colon, of Dunkirk, NY, had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
City of Tonawanda police searching for missing teen
According to police, 14-year-old Sante Ekiss was last seen around 9 p.m. on Saturday in the City of Tonawanda.
Police investigating fatal crash at Broadway and Bailey Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight crash that resulted in the death of two people. The crash happened around 1 a.m., as a Jeep Cherokee heading south on Bailey Avenue collided with a Jeep Liberty, according to investigators. Both people inside the Jeep Liberty were pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Police: 2 killed in Buffalo car crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have died following a car crash early Sunday morning in the City of Buffalo. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Bailey Avenue. Buffalo Police accident investigators say a Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Bailey Avenue when...
police1.com
'Shots fired!': N.Y. police release bodycam footage of gunfight during foot pursuit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police released body camera footage Wednesday from an incident early Sunday in which a suspect is accused of firing several shots at an officer during a foot chase in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood, with the officer returning fire. No one was struck during the...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Facing Drug Charges Following Tuesday Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jamestown on Tuesday. Jamestown Police pulled over 38-year-old Stephen Glover Sr. in the area of Pine and East 5th Street around 6 a.m. where Glover Sr. was accused of driving with a suspended license.
Reckless Driver Gets 5 to 15 Year Prison Sentence for Causing Fatal Crash
BUFFALO, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 24-year-old...
West Seneca Man Charged In Horrific Fatal Stabbing On Edson Street
A man has been charged for grisly stabbing death in West Seneca. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 24-year-old man was arraigned on Saturday afternoon by West Seneca Town Court Justice Shannon Filbert. Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arrested on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.
Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty For Killing Toddler In Horrific Attack
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend's daughter. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 36-year-old man entered a guilty plea before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree on the morning of Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
West Seneca Man Charged for Friday Night Murder
WEST SENECA, NY – A 24-year-old man is in custody after his arrest for the...
