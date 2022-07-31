ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal

Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
DC News Now

DC Metro reports delays on all lines due to network issues

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Metro is eperiencing delays on all lines this morning. According to a tweet DC Metro is dealing with network probems causing major delays until further notice. Commuters are encouraged to find alternate travel plans if possible. If metro is your only option, be prepared to plan accordingly. DC […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

How to Get Paxlovid: DC Offers Free Telehealth Prescription, Delivery

COVID-19 patients in Washington, D.C., who are at higher risk for more serious illnesses can begin getting prescriptions for Paxlovid via telehealth appointments. DC Health is partnering with Color Health to expand access to the antiviral medication. The program is available to all residents 18 and older who have tested...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
PhillyBite

How Long is the Flight From Philadelphia to Washington DC?

- The flight time from Philadelphia to Washington DC is roughly one hour and thirty-three minutes, assuming you travel nonstop. The actual flight duration may vary depending on the flight path, airline, and type of aircraft used. Some flights take about twenty-seven minutes, while others take just one hour and twenty-one minutes. The flight duration from Philadelphia to Washington, DC, depends on several factors, including the airline, the aircraft type, and the time the passengers must wait at an intermediate airport.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bethesdamagazine.com

Two sisters, recent Holton-Arms graduates, killed in New York house fire

This story was updated at 4:55 p.m. Aug. 4, 2022, with information from the Washington Hebrew Congregation. Two sisters, both graduates of the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, were killed Wednesday in an early morning house fire in New York, according to Holton-Arms officials. In a letter to the school community...
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP

What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?

Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Tom Handy

Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s Action

Mayor Bowser and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. Under Operation Lone Star which was launched in March, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has used the national guard and law enforcement officers to detain and transport migrants to the capital of the country, Washington, D.C. Now Mayor Muriel Bowser sent letters to the President Biden administration asking for help.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
WUSA9

School districts across DMV experiencing teacher shortages

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Students soon head back to class in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, and the districts are working to make sure there's someone there to teach them. “It's just a very busy, busy time and we're working very hard and quickly so that when it comes day one all of those positions are full," Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Director of Communications, Chris Cram said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy