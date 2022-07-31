Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.

www.wgrz.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal
Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
Families of 3407 victims honored in DC
The Federal Aviation Administration will be unveiling a plaque honoring the work those families have done since 2009 to make air travel safer.
DC Metro reports delays on all lines due to network issues
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Metro is eperiencing delays on all lines this morning. According to a tweet DC Metro is dealing with network probems causing major delays until further notice. Commuters are encouraged to find alternate travel plans if possible. If metro is your only option, be prepared to plan accordingly. DC […]
NBC Washington
How to Get Paxlovid: DC Offers Free Telehealth Prescription, Delivery
COVID-19 patients in Washington, D.C., who are at higher risk for more serious illnesses can begin getting prescriptions for Paxlovid via telehealth appointments. DC Health is partnering with Color Health to expand access to the antiviral medication. The program is available to all residents 18 and older who have tested...
PhillyBite
How Long is the Flight From Philadelphia to Washington DC?
- The flight time from Philadelphia to Washington DC is roughly one hour and thirty-three minutes, assuming you travel nonstop. The actual flight duration may vary depending on the flight path, airline, and type of aircraft used. Some flights take about twenty-seven minutes, while others take just one hour and twenty-one minutes. The flight duration from Philadelphia to Washington, DC, depends on several factors, including the airline, the aircraft type, and the time the passengers must wait at an intermediate airport.
‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board
The Allentown School District has fired a teacher who was suspended after going to Washington, D.C. for the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, which became a deadly insurrectionist riot that took over the capitol building. Jason Moorehead, who taught at Raub Middle School, addressed the school board Thursday...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two sisters, recent Holton-Arms graduates, killed in New York house fire
This story was updated at 4:55 p.m. Aug. 4, 2022, with information from the Washington Hebrew Congregation. Two sisters, both graduates of the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, were killed Wednesday in an early morning house fire in New York, according to Holton-Arms officials. In a letter to the school community...
Oxon Hill convenience store clerk accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, convenience store clerk who doubles as a pro-Trump YouTuber under the name "Semore Views" was arrested Monday on four misdemeanor counts for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Kit made his initial appearance in court Monday and was released on...
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
Fox News
Jason Chaffetz: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action and begging the National Guard for help
Jason Chaffetz discussed how Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the National Guard for help with the migrants in the city despite declaring it a sanctuary city in the past on "The Ingraham Angle." JASON CHAFFETZ: But now DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action and...
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
fox5dc.com
4 Black female firefighters sue DC Fire for $10 million for race, gender discrimination
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Four long-tenured Black female firefighters are suing DC Fire and Emergency Services for $10 million for race and gender discrimination, according to a press release. The lawsuit says the discrimination came in the form of payment of wages, promotions, training and job opportunities and maintenance...
WJLA
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors votes 9 to 1 to advance renaming of Lee Highway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors passed a motion nine to one Tuesday to advance the process of renaming Lee Highway. Supervisor Walter Alcorn proposed the motion and it was supported by Chairman Jeff McKay. Supervisor Pat Herrity was the lone member to oppose the motion.
Six Shot One Dead in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Three Double Shootings In Less Than 30 Minutes In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating three separate double shootings...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor assaulted along Pennsylvania Avenue now calling for change
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) – — Baltimore City Pastor Rodney Hudson says he was ambushed along Pennsylvania Avenue Monday. “He just took his hand, and cocked his hand back and hit me as hard as he could. I fell to the ground. It was such a hard punch,” said Hudson.
School districts across DMV experiencing teacher shortages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Students soon head back to class in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, and the districts are working to make sure there's someone there to teach them. “It's just a very busy, busy time and we're working very hard and quickly so that when it comes day one all of those positions are full," Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Director of Communications, Chris Cram said.
