Hazard, KY

Veteran's Club collecting donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims

By WLKY Digital Team
 3 days ago
Perry County survivors retell moments of the eastern Kentucky flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Lola Hutchinson and Tonya Johnson's families survived the flooding in eastern Kentucky, but not before making some tough decisions. Hutchinson woke up last week to water gushing into her home. For her, it was an all-night affair and she was stranded in her home until she was rescued out of a window the next morning.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Appalachians inside and outside of Eastern Kentucky rally to help one another following the flood, several Eastern Kentuckians are coming back home to help the communities that raised them. Former WYMT anchor Sheri Sparks is one of those Eastern Kentuckians who wanted to help...
BUCKHORN, KY
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
KENTUCKY STATE
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY

