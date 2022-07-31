Veteran's Club collecting donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims

www.wlky.com
UofL Health donating $15,000 medical care package for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is pitching in to help provide relief for the flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Tuesday morning, six pallets of medical supplies were packed into a semi-truck that will be dropping them off in Whitesburg, Kentucky. The medical care package was filled with bandages, saline...
Perry County survivors retell moments of the eastern Kentucky flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Lola Hutchinson and Tonya Johnson's families survived the flooding in eastern Kentucky, but not before making some tough decisions. Hutchinson woke up last week to water gushing into her home. For her, it was an all-night affair and she was stranded in her home until she was rescued out of a window the next morning.
Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
Police departments across Kentucky donate their own vehicles to flooded areas
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Some police departments around Kentucky are donating police vehicle to help departments struggling from flooding. The Jeffersontown Police Department is one of them. In the player above, aerials of Letcher County flooding. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Jeffersontown police announced they would be donating...
Fearing looters, Kentucky flood victims refuse to leave wrecked homes
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — First came the floods, then came the vultures. Kentucky residents badly in need of food and fresh water after the eastern half of the state was inundated last week by epic floods were refusing Wednesday to leave their wrecked homes for fear of losing what little they have left to looters.
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Appalachians inside and outside of Eastern Kentucky rally to help one another following the flood, several Eastern Kentuckians are coming back home to help the communities that raised them. Former WYMT anchor Sheri Sparks is one of those Eastern Kentuckians who wanted to help...
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
Powell County funeral home offers free funeral services for flood victims
Donation drop-off sites and fundraising efforts have kicked off across the state as dozens of individuals, organizations and businesses try to help survivors of last week’s deadly flooding.
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping out in eastern Kentucky's flood-ravaged areas
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Some of the most famous men currently singing about Kentucky are helping out the state's communities that were destroyed by flooding. Christ Stapleton and Tyler Childers have both been spotted in Appalachia helping those affected by the floods that hit last week. Stapleton, who is...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One country music star and Eastern Kentucky native was believed to have been spotted helping out local families at a local store. Several people spotted a man believed to be Chris Stapleton at the Walmart in Prestonsburg buying supplies to aid the many victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods.
Woman killed in Kentucky officer-involved shooting
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Barbourville Police Officer and left one person dead.
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
Heartbreak for families of Kentucky flood victims
In the community that straddles the Knott/Perry County border, the death toll keeps climbing and family members are doing whatever they can to remember the flood victims.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Search for the missing continues along Troublesome Creek
At least 37 deaths from the Kentucky flooding have been confirmed so far. Seven deaths have been confirmed in Breathitt County.
Shooting Victim killed during Officer-Involved Incident in Knox County, Kentucky is referred to as "A female Suspect"
BOONE HEIGHTS, KY (August 2, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP has been requested by Barbourville Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 9:00 P.M. EST on Monday, August 1, 2022 in Knox County. At the request of the Barbourville Police...
