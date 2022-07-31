Kent County Prosecutor discusses vehicle thefts

www.woodtv.com
Teen, adult arrested in Kalamazoo for stolen car, guns
A teen and an adult were arrested in Kalamazoo after handguns were found in a stolen car, police said.
South Haven police provide update on deadly plane crash
South Haven Police Department Chief Natalie Thompson provides an update on a small plane crash that killed two people. (Aug. 3, 2022)
National Night Out aims to bring communities and police together
With the buzz of US-131 in the background, at the Consumers Energy Service Center in Grand Rapids, Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll declared Tuesday National Night Out. (August 2, 2022)
Consumers Energy proclaims August 2nd as National Night Out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Consumers Energy, public safety officials, and local leaders proclaimed Tuesday, August 2, as National Night Out during the annual kickoff event at the energy provider’s Grand Rapids Service Center. The event promoted local events and activities being held around west Michigan communities this evening. National...
Kent County clerk explains vote counting, canvassing
"Taking time to count votes isn't a delay in the process, it is the process," Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said. (Aug. 2, 2022) Kent County clerk explains vote counting, canvassing. Aug. 2 election: Governor, legislative primaries. Rep. Peter Meijer concedes to John Gibbs in primary. Work to certify...
‘We’re running a stomach’: Grand Rapids’ biodigester online
Despite some false starts, the city of Grand Rapids’ biodigester is now up and running. (Aug. 3, 2022)
Voter turnout steady in Irving Township despite 2020 fallout
In Barry County, there was a steady flow of voters casting their ballots on election day, even though the county’s lightning-rod sheriff continues to make unfounded claims about fraud in the 2020 election. (Aug. 2, 2022)
Norton Shores park to be treated for invasive insect
Parks officials in Norton Shores have arranged two treatments for a shoreline park dealing with an invasive species. (Aug. 3, 2022)
Dégagé Ministries hosting free film about homelessness solutions & causes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Homelessness is a complex subject and there are many solutions to the problem. Many organizations in Grand Rapids contribute to the solutions in a myriad of ways including Dégagé Ministries – they’ve recently released a documentary and are having a community event next week.
GOP Party looking to unify behind candidates
After a big win for Tudor Dixon, the Republican Party is looking to unify behind the candidates for a victory this fall. The party held an event in Lansing on Wednesday to spread that message. (Aug. 3, 2022)
The Hispanic Festival takes place this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend is the 44th annual Hispanic Festival at Calder Plaza. It’s a free festival where you can experience hispanic food, art, music and dance while supporting a great organization – the Hispanic Center of West Michigan. This is their premier event and largest fundraiser plus it’s a great way to celebrate and share heritage, culture and traditions with the community. In addition to hosting the Hispanic Festival, the Hispanic Center of West Michigan provides family support services, language services, workforce development and youth & education services.
Looking Back At This Summer’s Park Party Recess Fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As Summer starts to come to a close we now have had a chance to stop and look back at all the fun we had this summer at the Park Party recesses. Maranda and the Park Party Team visited the kids at Wyoming, Muskegon, Battle Creek, West Ottawa, and Kalamazoo. The children at each school were quite surprised to see that their playground had turned into a party during recess. Kids had a blast playing in bounce houses, taking pictures with princesses, enjoying ice cream from Country Fresh, and so much more. As we look back at the Park Parties this season it is important to remember what this is all about. Reaching out to our kids and giving them support, especially now, as many are still catching up on their learning during the summer.
Celebrate the community with music in Grand Haven
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Time to get a little music in your step! Walk the Beat is a volunteer, non-profit organization that builds community through music. The organization’s signature event is the Walk the Beat Street Music Festival in Grand Haven and it’s coming up on August 13th!
When Drip Drop Cocktail Room could open in Grand Rapids
A new cocktail bar coming to Grand Rapids’ Bridge Street will also bridge generations of business owners in the Adams family. (Aug. 2, 2022)
Supporting Teachers with Science on the Grand
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Education Staff at Van Andel Institute wants to recognize all of the hard work and effort that our teachers put in to support our children. After a 2 and a half year break the Science on the Grand is back in person. Teachers from all over the Midwest come to Science on the Grand to learn new class techniques, as well as shares ones they have found effective. This event builds a sense of community among the teachers which helps them become better educators. This is a great way to give teachers some extra help and get them excited for the classroom in the fall.
Get relief from your neuropathy symptoms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s both hard and frustrating to suffer from chronic pain and Dr. Karen May is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a neuropathy survivor and that’s why she founded Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. Dr. May joins us to talk about ways we can feel better.
Two straight! Mercantile honored with award for educating youth on financial literacy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second year in a row, Mercantile Bank was honored for their efforts in innovative financial literacy across the state. The West Michigan was awarded the honor by the Michigan Bankers Association during the MBA Bankers Education Summit and Trade Show. It’s given to banks that are making large efforts to teach their communities through financial education programs.
Performance Plus: Festival of the Arts introduces fall event
Festival of the Arts is expanding its presence in Grand Rapids with a new event that will be held every fall. (Aug. 3, 2022)
Today’s Top Pick: Grand Rapids Kids Marathon Kick Off
The Grand Rapids kids Marathon kick off tonight at 6:30pm, with a fun event in Millennium Park. It is a mile fun run; everyone is invited to come on out. Also tonight is national night out. Neighborhoods across West Michigan and the nation are participating in fun activities to bring people together. You can learn more about the Marathon here.
Finding the right home for your older loved ones
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the people we love get older, there will come a time when we need to make decisions about living situations, so how do you decide? Byron Center Manor is a community serving residents in Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. Today we have Barb Peck, along with a resident of Byron Center Manor, Betty.
