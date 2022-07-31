ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Plaschke: Jerry West remembers Bill Russell as a 'difference maker' on par with Jackie Robinson

By Bill Plaschke
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYf6G_0gzq1dDB00

Los Angeles booed him. Los Angeles jeered him. Los Angeles hated him.

But, goodness, how Los Angeles respected him.

As a player Bill Russell was the 6-foot-10 stab through the Lakers heart, leading the Boston Celtics to seven NBA Finals victories over the franchise, the biggest single nemesis in their history.

As a human being, though, he was far more impactful, spending his life fighting against racism, pushing for justice, engaging in battles far greater than a basketball game.

In his later years, during his occasional visits to what was then Staples Center, Russell would receive a most unique reaction when shown on the videoboard.

A standing ovation.

It was the only time a Boston Celtic would ever get cheered on the Lakers' home court, but Bill Russell was that big, strong, and enduring.

His death Sunday at age 88 leaves the basketball world with a legacy that cannot be replaced.

“One of our darker days,” said Jerry West in a phone interview Sunday. “He was one of those unique people who comes along as a difference maker when a difference maker is needed.”

Most polls list Russell as the sixth best player in NBA history, but most polls are nuts, as nobody exerted greater influence, nobody overcame greater struggles, and nobody was a greater champion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oubq9_0gzq1dDB00
Lakers legend Jerry West, center, chats with Celtics great Bill Russell, right, while sitting next to NBA all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

His 11 NBA titles makes him the most-decorated American athlete in major pro sports history. His countless blocked shots and his career average of 22.5 rebounds — think about that number! — makes him arguably the greatest defender in NBA history.

Far more important than all that was a social activism that will forever make him the basketball reflection of another pioneer.

“In every generation people make a difference not only with their play, but also with their persona,” said West. “Bill Russell and Jackie Robinson were in that same class.”

One might think that West and Russell would be sworn enemies considering Russell’s Celtics beat West’s Lakers in six of those Finals . One would be wrong.

“Bill was not my rival,” said West. “Bill was my friend.”

The two men frequently sat together at NBA events, where they would share laughs and wisdom and respect.

“My friendship with him was such that it’s almost like I played with him instead of against him,” said West. “He went through so much and handled it all so quietly. I admired him so much as a human being.”

The Lakers legend still has a framed complimentary quote from Russell hanging in his bathroom, a statement about the highest honor being the admiration of one’s peers.

“I look at it every day, and it will hang there forever,” said West.

In leading the Celtics to those 11 championships in 13 seasons from 1957 to 1969, Russell became the NBA’s first Black superstar, but he paid the price.

He was never embraced like the Celtics’ white stars such as Bob Cousy and John Havlicek. His suburban Boston home was once ransacked and defaced with spray-painted racial slurs after he had been honored there.

“A poisoned atmosphere hangs over this city,” he once said. “It is an atmosphere of hatred, mistrust and ignorance.”

He refused to sign autographs because he didn’t want to be a role model for a society that didn’t accept him, and he once led his teammates in the boycotting of an exhibition game when their Kentucky hotel refused service to the Black players. So, the FBI opened a file on him in which he is called, “An arrogant Negro.”

In 1966, while still playing, he was also named the Celtics coach, becoming the first Black coach of any team in any major U.S. sport. Yet police still regularly followed him as he drove through his Boston suburban neighborhood.

“You look at everything he went through in Boston as a Black man and you think, if he didn’t have the great success, how would he be treated?” said West.

Russell also felt like the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., was a racist institution, so when he became the first Black player inducted in 1975, he didn’t show up for the ceremony.

“I don’t care if I ever go to Boston again,” he once said.

Yet he responded with more than anger, he responded with action. Long before LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick , Russell was risking his career to fight for social justice. He spoke out in support of Muhammad Ali ’s stance against the draft, he held clinics in Mississippi in the wake of Medgar Evers' assassination, and he was the first NBA player to conduct clinics in Africa.

“He was born for those moments,” said West. “In some respects, what he did off the court was more magnified than what he did on the court.”

His playing career ended with the Celtics’ 1969 Finals victory over the Lakers, but his impact on sport and society continued throughout the rest of his life, and in 2011 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“But for all the winning, Bill's understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life,” said his family in a statement Sunday, later adding, “Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change."

Jerry West will remember a single image — Russell in the middle of one of their classic clashes.

“There’s a photo where he is standing at midcourt, his hands over his hips, he looked very regal, looking over his fiefdom,” said West. “He had a real presence. I’ll never forget it.”

As the sports world continues his fight for justice and equality, Bill Russell is standing there still.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line

It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place

Bill Russell had more than a few memorable moments during his 88 years of existence. In fact, I would definitely struggle in trying to create a Top 10 or Top 20 list of the Boston Celtics legend’s most iconic moments on and off the court. One particular occasion, however, has to be on that list. […] The post ‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Bob Cousy
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Medgar Evers
Person
Jerry West
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
John Havlicek
Yardbarker

Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."

Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage

August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’

Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

Stephen A Smith Announces Return To First Take Following Shoulder Surgery

Stephen A. Smith has been missing in action from one of ESPN’s primetime shows, “First Take”. The illustrious and famed journalist and media personality has not appeared on the show for over a month due to a recent shoulder surgery. He announced the surgery and resulting hiatus on Twitter last month.
NBA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
380K+
Followers
66K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy