Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson agrees to settle 3 more lawsuits as discipline ruling expected Monday

thecomeback.com
Former NFL player indicted on murder charge
Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Ware (seen at left above in an April 2021 mugshot), 41, is a former NFL tight end who played for Washington and San Francisco. Pomanski (seen at right above), his 29-year-old girlfriend, was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring last April 25; remains were found in a Houston-area search last December, and identified as her remains this April. Now, Ware has been charged with murder and with tampering with evidence, with the latter charge being specifically about tampering with Pomanski’s corpse.
Two Arrested in Former NFL Player's Shooting Death
Du'Vonte Lampkin, 25, who played at the University of Oklahoma and briefly for the Tennessee Titans, was fatally shot in May.
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
3 reasons Roger Goodell must add to 6-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson
On Monday, independent arbitrator Judge Sue L. Robinson handed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. However, this saga isn’t necessarily over now that we know the length of the Deshaun Watson suspension. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell can still have his say.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
SkySports
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
Former Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield Takes Strong Stance on Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
At Carolina Panthers training camp, a reporter asked Baker Mayfield what he thought about Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The former Cleveland Browns No. 1 overall pick took a strong stance on the matter. “Honestly, it’s none of my business,” Mayfield said, via ESPN. “I know it’s the most cliché...
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
ESPN
Should the Dallas Cowboys already consider giving Dak Prescott another extension?
OXNARD, Calif. -- Is it time for the Dallas Cowboys to look at an extension of Dak Prescott's contract already?. Wait, didn’t we just go through this exercise with the quarterback?. The path to Prescott signing a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021 was a long and winding one....
Former Alabama Football Star Was Reportedly Arrested
A former Alabama football player and NFL linebacker was reportedly arrested over the weekend. Former NFL Draft first round pick Rolando McClain was reportedly arrested on July 30. WAFF first reported the news. "According to the Moulton Police Department, Rolando McClain was pulled over on Highway 157 for speeding. When...
Deshaun Watson suspended for six games
According to a decision from retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for six games for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson’s three-day hearing before Judge Robinson took place at the end of June, and according to reports the NFL was...
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field
A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
thesource.com
Stephen A Smith Announces Return To First Take Following Shoulder Surgery
Stephen A. Smith has been missing in action from one of ESPN’s primetime shows, “First Take”. The illustrious and famed journalist and media personality has not appeared on the show for over a month due to a recent shoulder surgery. He announced the surgery and resulting hiatus on Twitter last month.
NBA・
