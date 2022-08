There is a legit shot the Illinois basketball team puts together a top-five class for 2024. Throughout time, the Illini have pulled in some great recruiting classes. The class of 2002 was the best recruiting class I have ever seen on paper and on the basketball court. It is going to be hard to top a recruiting class that had a ton of hype coming in and lived up to that hype with a national title appearance.

