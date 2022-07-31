5 children among 7 killed in wrong-way, fiery crash on I-90 in McHenry County

nypressnews.com
5 kids, 2 adults killed in head-on car crash in Illinois, police say
An early-morning car crash Sunday on an Illinois highway left seven people dead, including five children between the ages of 5 and 13, police said. The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County when an Acura TSX that was driving in the wrong lane struck the front of a Chevrolet full-size van, Illinois State Police said late Sunday.
Family details horror after car plows into Crystal Lake home, seriously injuring father
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) — The family of 64-year-old Angelo Pleotis is speaking out for the first time after a car plowed through his garage and into his home in Crystal Lake, injuring him so badly he may never walk again. Please note: The video above is from a...
Lincoln Square crash: Car plows into seating area near McDonald’s, Chicago police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A car plowed into a seating area near a Lincoln Square McDonald’s Monday night, according to Chicago police. A woman was driving south in the 4800-block of North Lincoln Avenue about 11:35 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and jumped the curb, CPD said.
Teen arrested following video that shows him beaten by Oak Lawn police
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A teen hospitalized after video showed him being beaten by police in Oak Lawn now faces two felony charges after being arrested upon release. The juvenile offender, identified by family members as 17-year-old Hadi Abuatellah, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felony resisting arrest, two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and one count of possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle.
Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Maryland; 1 injured, fire officials say
An Amtrak train struck a tractor trailer that was sitting on the tracks in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, the company said in a statement. Only one person was injured in the incident, according to local fire officials. Amtrak Capitol Limited train 29 was en route to Chicago from Washington, D.C.,...
Teen charged with felonies, also files federal lawsuit against Oak Lawn police after being punched by officers while pinned to the ground
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies after officers repeatedly punched him while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week, in which police said they were concerned he was reaching for a gun. The teen, Hadi Abuatelah, has...
Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood
A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
Checking in on local twins, 3 years after complex and rare birth
CHICAGO — The WGN Medical Watch team has a follow up to a remarkable birth story. We first introduced you to Janessa and Genesis three years ago. The local twins endured a complex and rare delivery. At the time, it was only the second known procedure of its kind on twins – a partial delivery and an immediate surgery – at just 29 week.
