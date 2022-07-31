ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry County, IL

5 children among 7 killed in wrong-way, fiery crash on I-90 in McHenry County

 3 days ago
5 kids, 2 adults killed in head-on car crash in Illinois, police say

An early-morning car crash Sunday on an Illinois highway left seven people dead, including five children between the ages of 5 and 13, police said. The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County when an Acura TSX that was driving in the wrong lane struck the front of a Chevrolet full-size van, Illinois State Police said late Sunday.
Teen arrested following video that shows him beaten by Oak Lawn police

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A teen hospitalized after video showed him being beaten by police in Oak Lawn now faces two felony charges after being arrested upon release. The juvenile offender, identified by family members as 17-year-old Hadi Abuatellah, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felony resisting arrest, two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and one count of possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle.
Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
Checking in on local twins, 3 years after complex and rare birth

CHICAGO — The WGN Medical Watch team has a follow up to a remarkable birth story. We first introduced you to Janessa and Genesis three years ago. The local twins endured a complex and rare delivery. At the time, it was only the second known procedure of its kind on twins – a partial delivery and an immediate surgery – at just 29 week.
