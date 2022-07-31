ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream All the Boys Love Mandy Lane Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
epicstream.com

TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Six Minutes to Midnight Free Online

Cast: Judi Dench James D'Arcy Jim Broadbent Eddie Izzard Carla Juri. Summer 1939. Influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and be ambassadors for a future looking National Socialist. A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 1

Maybe sending four teenage girls after a rage-filled Navy SEAL wasn't such a good idea. Chris Pratt's The Terminal retained its No. 1 spot over the weekend, despite competition from the new sci-fi series Paper Girls. In fact, The Terminal List can now boast that it's been No. 1 for a full month, having taken the spot since its debut on July 1. Paper Girls sits at No. 2, bumping everything else down a notch in Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows list. The real test for The Terminal List will come later this week, when Prime Video debuts four new releases, including the films Thirteen Lives and Licorice Pizza. Plus, a whole lot of classic films just arrived on Prime Video; here's the full list.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Class Action Park Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Class Action Park right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Chris Gethard Jason Scott Sadofsky Jimmy Kimmel Johnny Knoxville Alison Becker. Geners: Documentary. Director: Seth Porges. Release Date: Aug 22, 2020. About. Class Action Park explores the legend, legacy, and...
MOVIES
Collider

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sequel's Working Title Teases an Origin Story for the Massive Monsters

The highly-anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is using “Origins” as a working title, teasing that the upcoming movie will explore the inception of the Titans and the ancient civilization that inhabited Hollow Earth. The Australian news report 7News Brisbane revealed the news just a few days after the sequel began filming. The news was also confirmed through a set photo released by the Twitter account KDM_Monsters.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Josephine, Pregnant & Fabulous Free Online

Cast: Marilou Berry Mehdi Nebbou Medi Sadoun Sarah Suco Vanessa Guide. At last, Josephine has found her perfect non-smoker-cat-loving-amazing-cook-perfect-man-soulmate. They’ve been in love for two years and everything is peachy. Until she realizes she’s… pregnant. Time for Josephine to transform her life, mature into a responsible adult, not become like her mother, get a job, hold on to her man, refrain from falling out with her friends, and tell her sister, who's been crashing at her place, that she's got to move out. A bunch of overwhelming challenges that Josephine will have to face in her own, special way.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Snow White: The Fairest of Them All Free Online

Cast: Miranda Richardson Kristin Kreuk Vera Farmiga Vincent Schiavelli Clancy Brown. Snow White's mother dies during childbirth, leaving baby Snow and father John for dead on an icy field, who then receives a visit from one of Satan's representatives, granting him three wishes. Is Snow White: The Fairest of Them...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Your Name Engraved Herein Free Online

Cast: Edward Chen Jing-Hua Tseng Leon Dai Wang Shih Sian Fabio Grangeon. In 1987, as martial law ends in Taiwan, Jia-han and Birdy fall in love amid family pressure, homophobia and social stigma. Is Your Name Engraved Herein on Netflix?. This one's easy. Your Name Engraved Herein is currently available...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds Free Online

This remarkable journey across our planet and universe explores how meteorites, shooting stars, and deep impacts have awoken our wonder about other realms—and make us rethink our destinies. Is Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds in its online library...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy Free Online

Go backstage with French rap duo Bigflo & Oli in this intimate music documentary, then join the superstar siblings as they embark on a major tour. Yes, Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy is available on Netflix! One can access the vast library of titles within Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
HIP HOP
Popculture

Adult Swim Cancels Hit Show Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Adult Swim has canceled yet another hit show, amid the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. Taking to Twitter, the stars of Three Busy Debras announced that their show would not be coming back for Season 3 at Adult Swim. It is technically unclear, per Paste Magazine, if the network ended the show, or if the cast and producers opted to end it themselves.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s your first look at Netflix’s revival of a beloved 90s young adult series

Netflix just released a first-look preview of their upcoming adaptation of the popular young adult drama series Heartbreak High. The trailer, released on their YouTube channel, received mixed reactions from fans. According to Netflix, the show will be directed by Hannah Carroll Chapman and is their reimagining of the popular 90s drama. The show is about a young teenager named Amerie trying to repair her school reputation while navigating the intricacies of teen romance.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Ben 10 Versus the Universe: The Movie Free Online

Cast: Tara Strong Montse Hernandez David Kaye Dee Bradley Baker Roger Craig Smith. Geners: Animation Action Adventure Science Fiction. A blast from Ben's past returning to do double the damage on Team Tennyson and planet Earth itself, forcing Ben to go interstellar to save the day. Is Ben 10 Versus...
MOVIES

