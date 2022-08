A motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in a crash Sunday morning.

Police and an ambulance crew responded to the crash at 520 Ella T. Grasso Blvd. at 5:43 a.m., according to officials. The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

The motorcyclist, a man born in 1986, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.

The man’s name had not yet been released Sunday evening. Police are investigating the crash.