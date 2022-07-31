Highway 38 closed near Angelus Oaks due to mud, flooding, officials say

nypressnews.com
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Mudslide northeast of Yuicpa causes highway closure in San Bernardino Mountains
The mudslides occurred Sunday afternoon along Highway 38, near burn scars left from the 2020 El Dorado fire. As a result, a full closure was put in place between Jenks Lake Road and Valley of the Falls Drive, which is just northeast of Yucaipa. According to the San Bernardino Sun,...
paininthepass.info
Car Rear Ends Pickup Truck On Northbound I-15 Before Oak Hill Rd Tuesday Afternoon
OAK HILLS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the top of the Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a blue Porsche Panamera sedan in the back of a white Ford F-250 pickup truck just before Oak Hill Road exit on northbound Interstate 15.
Firefighters handle brushfire in Chino overnight; possibly caused by mylar balloon
Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Chino overnight. The fire was reported near Prado Regional Park at around 12:30 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it could reach an acre's worth of growth, and Chino Valley Fire Department speculated that it could have been caused by a mylar balloon coming in contact with power lines in the area. As a result, several residents in the area lost power, which has since been restored.
SoCal's mountains, deserts likely to see thunderstorms Thursday
Southern California's deserts and mountains are likely to see thunderstorms again on Thursday while other parts of the region should stay warm and sunny.
foxla.com
Flooding prompts highway closure in Big Bear as t-storms bring heavy rain to area
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Big Bear on Monday afternoon, prompting road closures in the area. The warning comes as monsoonal moisture lingered in the region with the potential for isolated thunderstorms in Southern California’s desert and mountain communities. On Monday, the...
L.A. Weekly
Hector Serrano Dead after Car Crash near McCall Boulevard [Riverside, CA]
22-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Big-Rig Collision on 215 Freeway. The collision happened shortly before 6:00 a.m., on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard. According to reports, a tire on the big-rig blew out on the 215 Freeway. The truck driver then lost control and veered into another lane.
L.A. Weekly
Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]
Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said a red Dodge Charger with three people inside collided with a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Single-Car Crash on Jurupa Avenue [Riverside, CA]
Traffic Accident near Pachappa Drive Left Two Hurt. The accident occurred around 2:18 a.m. along Jurupa Avenue and Pachappa Drive, within the Magnolia Center neighborhood. Furthermore, according to reports, their vehicle veered off the road, over a barrier, and into a railroad for unknown reasons. Consequently, both men managed to...
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 120 [Upland, CA]
According to the report, the incident involves several vehicles and an overturned big rig with multiple people involved . Furthermore, one of the five patients who needed medical attention succumbed to their injuries later at the hospital. Meanwhile, the identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of...
paininthepass.info
School Starts This Week for Apple Valley & Hesperia Students Remember The Rules Of The Road
VICTOR VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> It’s back to school! The new school year starts on Wednesday morning for Apple Valley students and Thursday for Hesperia students. Motorists are being reminded to slow down and stay alert in neighborhoods and in school zones. And remember the roadwork...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Car Accident on Scott Road [Menifee, CA]
Car Crashes to Power Pole in Menifee, Person Reportedly Injured. The incident happened at around 6:51 a.m. near the intersection of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. It is unknown whether the victims required hospitalization. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the car...
Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors
Acqua California Bistro at the River in Rancho Mirage has ended its operations. The restaurant's owners announced the closure on Monday. "We are thankful for the loyal guests who dined with us during the time we were open at The River in Rancho Mirage," reads a post on the restaurant's website. Acqua California Bistro reopened The post Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors appeared first on KESQ.
Jalopnik
These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen
Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
mynewsla.com
Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding
We continue to see sign of an oncoming storm all throughout the Coachella Valley, and we're sharing some tips on how to prepare for potential flooding. Storm clouds were seen all throughout the valley Saturday. Palm Springs resident, Zane who's lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life says rain tends to come as a The post Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee
A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
