Angelus Oaks, CA

Highway 38 closed near Angelus Oaks due to mud, flooding, officials say

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago
paininthepass.info

Car Rear Ends Pickup Truck On Northbound I-15 Before Oak Hill Rd Tuesday Afternoon

OAK HILLS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the top of the Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a blue Porsche Panamera sedan in the back of a white Ford F-250 pickup truck just before Oak Hill Road exit on northbound Interstate 15.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters handle brushfire in Chino overnight; possibly caused by mylar balloon

Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Chino overnight. The fire was reported near Prado Regional Park at around 12:30 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it could reach an acre's worth of growth, and Chino Valley Fire Department speculated that it could have been caused by a mylar balloon coming in contact with power lines in the area. As a result, several residents in the area lost power, which has since been restored. 
CHINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said a red Dodge Charger with three people inside collided with a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
VICTORVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Single-Car Crash on Jurupa Avenue [Riverside, CA]

Traffic Accident near Pachappa Drive Left Two Hurt. The accident occurred around 2:18 a.m. along Jurupa Avenue and Pachappa Drive, within the Magnolia Center neighborhood. Furthermore, according to reports, their vehicle veered off the road, over a barrier, and into a railroad for unknown reasons. Consequently, both men managed to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 120 [Upland, CA]

According to the report, the incident involves several vehicles and an overturned big rig with multiple people involved . Furthermore, one of the five patients who needed medical attention succumbed to their injuries later at the hospital. Meanwhile, the identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of...
UPLAND, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Car Accident on Scott Road [Menifee, CA]

Car Crashes to Power Pole in Menifee, Person Reportedly Injured. The incident happened at around 6:51 a.m. near the intersection of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. It is unknown whether the victims required hospitalization. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the car...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors

Acqua California Bistro at the River in Rancho Mirage has ended its operations. The restaurant's owners announced the closure on Monday. "We are thankful for the loyal guests who dined with us during the time we were open at The River in Rancho Mirage," reads a post on the restaurant's website. Acqua California Bistro reopened The post Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Jalopnik

These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen

Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside

A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding

We continue to see sign of an oncoming storm all throughout the Coachella Valley, and we're sharing some tips on how to prepare for potential flooding. Storm clouds were seen all throughout the valley Saturday. Palm Springs resident, Zane who's lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life says rain tends to come as a The post Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee

A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
MENIFEE, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...

