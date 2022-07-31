Deshaun Watson Decision Coming Monday? NFL World Reacts

thespun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Related
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice
Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Deshaun Watson
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts on the Deshaun Watson suspension ruling. Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by an independent arbitrator. The Ravens head coach didn't say much about Watson, but...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Tyrann Mathieu News
The New Orleans Saints are currently without defensive back Tyrann Mathieu due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he will return. Mathieu, who starred collegiately at LSU, missed the first week of Saints training camp. "Initially, there was hope that Tyrann Mathieu would be able to rejoin the Saints this...
College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
Dalvin Cook Escorted Off Field: NFL World Reacts
This Tuesday's practice for the Minnesota Vikings was overshadowed by star running back Dalvin Cook's health. Cook was escorted off the field during individual drills. Sam Ekstrom of Locked On Minnesota is reporting that Cook's left hand was being held gingerly by a trainer. Ekstrom added that Cook walked out...
RELATED PEOPLE
Breaking News: NFL To Appeal Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Suspension
Josina Anderson joins Amanda Guerra to discuss the NFL being set to appeal Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension.
Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest. Broward...
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, Wife Announce Important Move
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are set to start something awesome. Per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports, the Day family is going to establish a mental health resilience fund at the school. The family will make a large donation to fund research and services that promote...
Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical
On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical. According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon. "We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patrick Mahomes Appeared To Suffer Injury On Monday
Patrick Mahomes appeared to suffer an injury at practice on Monday morning. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared to tweak his ankle during a drill at training camp. "In the team period, Patrick Mahomes hobbled off the field & is now being looked by a trainer. He might’ve tweaked his left ankle," Nate Taylor reports.
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room. Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday. Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21. Before Dillon was in...
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Reacts To Interview
Aaron Rodgers upcoming appearance on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" seems to have caught the attention of his rumored girlfriend. The Packers QB dropped by the show to discuss his NFL career, mental health and journey to self-love, among other topics. Rodgers' girlfriend, Blu of Earth, caught the preview and dropped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russell Wilson Reacts To Brutal Broncos Injury News
This Tuesday, a nightmarish situation unfolded out at Denver Broncos' practice. Two Broncos offensive players - starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and fourth-string running back Damarea Crockett - suffered season-ending injuries. An awful development, especially for this time of year. Russell Wilson had already begun developing a strong connection with...
NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Weight News
Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been hitting the weight room heavy this offseason. A bulked-up Lamar popped up on the NFL Network over the weekend, and explained his mindset during offseason trading. It was very important. I just wanted to put a little more weight on me, cause I...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Psychedelics News
During a recent chat with Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his experience with ayahuasca. Ayahuasca is a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT. Rodgers believes this drink has allowed him to unconditionally love himself. “To me, one of...
Breaking: Saints Wide Receiver Suspended For 6 Games
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The Saints selected Baker with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft. In a follow-up to these reports, the Saints announced that Baker, who...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
591K+
Followers
69K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0