Frances Combel

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard hosted six members of the Belize Defence Force for aviation cross-training in Hammond and Belle Chasse, Louisiana, July 11-15. The LANG and BDF are partners in the State Partnership Program. The purpose of the SPP is to foster mutual interests and establish habitual long-term relationships across all levels of society, and encourages the development of economic, political and military ties between states and partner nations.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO