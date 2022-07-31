Frances Combel

www.an17.com
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard hosted six members of the Belize Defence Force for aviation cross-training in Hammond and Belle Chasse, Louisiana, July 11-15. The LANG and BDF are partners in the State Partnership Program. The purpose of the SPP is to foster mutual interests and establish habitual long-term relationships across all levels of society, and encourages the development of economic, political and military ties between states and partner nations.
Adam Patrick Cryier
Adam, at the young age of 39 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was born on July, 25, 1983, and was a longtime resident of La Place, LA. Adam was a loving son, father, brother, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
