Jet’s Pizza donating supplies, proceeds to flood victims in eastern KY

www.wtvq.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
WTVQ
Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
WTVQ
Essential supplies for Eastern Kentucky collected by Appalachian Regional Healthcare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A non-profit health system has been working around the clock since last Thursday to provide supplies to those impacted by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. This week volunteers have been loading and unloading cars with supplies to travel to those affected areas, including SUVs piled high...
WTVQ
Pet supplies collected for shelter serving four of the hardest hit counties in the flood area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the death toll in eastern Kentucky was climbing, it wasn’t just people losing their lives but animals. One shelter in eastern Kentucky, serving four of the hardest hit counties, working hard to clean up and stock up so it can bring in the strays it expects to finds throughout the coming weeks and months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.
Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WUKY
Mayor Gorton: city of Lexington continuing to offer help where needed in eastern Kentucky
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says the city continues to offer up help to hard hit areas of eastern Kentucky. WUKY's Alan Lytle has details. During a press event Tuesday in Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton detailed what resources the city continues to provide in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. "We have teams of...
WLOS.com
Hearts With Hands volunteers pack food boxes for Kentucky flood victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More rain Monday hampered the search for victims and survivors in areas of Kentucky already hit hard with flooding. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 35, and hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after the region was swamped by nearly a foot of rain.
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
WTVQ
HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
STOP-Here’s Why You Should Wait To Donate To Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [VIDEO]
Last week parts of Eastern Kentucky faced one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the Bluegrass State. Many want to help but you need to read this first. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. There are over 3 million people under a flood...
WTVQ
Geography plays a role in eastern Kentucky flooding
(PERRY COUNTY, KY (WTVQ) While the July 28th flooding event in eastern Kentucky may have been one of the most significant to date, it’s not the only one. This part of the state has a troubling history of flooding, much of it due to the terrain. Unlike the geography...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Here's why a tank was tooling down Shelbyville streets in 1991
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — It's not something you see every day -- but in 1991 a tank rolled down the streets in Shelbyville. The local guard company hoped to create a spectacle that would lead more people to enlist. Watch the video for the full story. This story is from...
bourboncountycitizen.com
The best way to give…
For helping eastern Kentucky flood victims. Lloyde Campbell has learned a lot since being named (by Judge-Executive Mike Williams) emergency manager for all of Bourbon County in 2019. He’s already dealt with a global pandemic, a major winter storm, a conflagration which took most of an historic block in downtown...
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
wymt.com
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
WTVQ
Flood relief update, state response efforts continue
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Tuesday, the state announced eight cooling centers are opening in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding. The state says there is only an isolated threat of rain, but extreme heat is a concern, which is dangerous for those without power, especially seniors and other vulnerable individuals. The heat index is expected to peak near or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some locations.
Powell County funeral home offers free funeral services for flood victims
Donation drop-off sites and fundraising efforts have kicked off across the state as dozens of individuals, organizations and businesses try to help survivors of last week’s deadly flooding.
Comments / 2