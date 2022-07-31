ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Jet’s Pizza donating supplies, proceeds to flood victims in eastern KY

By Maddie McQueen
WTVQ
 3 days ago
WTVQ

Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.

Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Geography plays a role in eastern Kentucky flooding

(PERRY COUNTY, KY (WTVQ) While the July 28th flooding event in eastern Kentucky may have been one of the most significant to date, it’s not the only one. This part of the state has a troubling history of flooding, much of it due to the terrain. Unlike the geography...
KENTUCKY STATE
bourboncountycitizen.com

The best way to give…

For helping eastern Kentucky flood victims. Lloyde Campbell has learned a lot since being named (by Judge-Executive Mike Williams) emergency manager for all of Bourbon County in 2019. He’s already dealt with a global pandemic, a major winter storm, a conflagration which took most of an historic block in downtown...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Flood relief update, state response efforts continue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Tuesday, the state announced eight cooling centers are opening in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding. The state says there is only an isolated threat of rain, but extreme heat is a concern, which is dangerous for those without power, especially seniors and other vulnerable individuals. The heat index is expected to peak near or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some locations.

