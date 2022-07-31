Sheriff's Association provides summer camp experience for local kids.

www.wktv.com
Romesentinel.com
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
Romesentinel.com
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
Oneida Dispatch
Oneida to host Woofstock 2022 Aug. 13
Oneida, N.Y. — Wanderers’ Rest is hosting Woofstock 2022 at Veteran’s Field, 360 N. Main St., on Oneida Aug. 13. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Woofstock is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. Admission is free and the event is...
WKTV
National Night Out brings police, community together
UTICA, NY - Law enforcement agencies across the country hosted a National Night Out Tuesday evening. Including one right here in Utica. The Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, joined forces to host the event at the Parkway Rec Center. It gives residents an opportunity to get a close up look at some of the tools officers use to not only combat crime, but also aid in search and rescue operations.
Join ‘Anna’s Last Ride’ as Ilion Teen Comes Home From Hospital
Life sometimes isn't fair and this time is one of them! The community is being invited to join 'Anna's Last Ride' as she's brought home to be with family for what little time she has left. Anna Labella is the Ilion teen who has been battling cancer since she was...
WKTV
Otsego County Fair offers more than just food, fun
MORRIS, N.Y.- The Otsego County Fair kicked off Tuesday in Morris, resuming the six-day stretch of food, vendors and attractions following a pandemic hiatus. While many look forward to the traditional fare, rides and events, the fair also serves another purpose – to educate today's youth about the importance of agriculture. According to Otsego County 4-H Director Teresa Adell, educating the younger generation is key in keeping the agricultural industry alive and well.
Fulton Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
FULTON – The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Natalie Steele, 16 years of age, of Fulton, was reported missing by her guardian on August 1, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Steele has been known to frequent locations in Oswego...
cnyhomepage.com
Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Herkimer County
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Beech Leaf disease has been discovered in over 30 counties in New York State, including the Herkimer County Town of Salisbury. Department of Environmental Conservation’s Supervising Forester Scott Healy explains how this infects the trees. “It’s associated with a Nematoad, and affects American...
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
WKTV
Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer
ILION, N.Y. -- Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in Herkimer County on Tuesday was no exception. "While she wasn't here physically, she was definitely here," said Ilion Mayor John Stephens. Hundreds of people gathered at Thruway...
Ramp to close in Herkimer County until October
On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Transportation announced an upcoming road closure in Herkimer County. The State Route 5S eastbound exit ramp onto Route 51 will be closed effective next Tuesday, and will stay that way for some time.
WKTV
Utica Rotary Club donates $12K to CABVI
The Utica Rotary Club has donated $12,000 to support programs and services at the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Utica Rotary donates $12K to CABVI to support Camp Abilities program. Members of the Rotary Club of Utica donated $12,000 to the Central Association of the Blind and...
WKTV
Ilion community honors 12-year-old who lost cancer battle
The Ilion community was 'Anna Strong' this morning, showing support for cancer warrior Anna LaBella and her family. Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer. Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in...
informnny.com
Sister of missing Fulton woman makes plea to public to help find her
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Patricia Brayton Malia is Nancy Howe’s younger sister. “She likes singing. She sings in different choruses, loves her cat. I’m sure her cat is missing her,” Brayton Malia shared about her sister. The 70-year-old hasn’t been seen by family in more than...
Romesentinel.com
Enjoy three days of family fun at CanalFest
ROME — CanalFest ’22 will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7, at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. The gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and at noon Saturday and Sunday and features live music, food, a photo contest and gallery, midway rides and vendor alley. A fireworks show will be at dusk on Friday and Saturday. Sunday the festival concludes with the Water Ski Show featuring Mohawk Valley Ski School.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors
Sorry parents, your kids are going to be "hopping mad" they can't go here this summer. Rockin' Jump in New Hartford has officially closed it's doors to the public. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. The message was posted just a week following another post that shared updated business hours for visitors.
Pet grooming business moves to Fayetteville
TOWN OF MANLIUS – An area pet grooming business has made the move to the eastern suburbs. Previously situated at 903 N. Main St. in Cicero, Shear Perfection Grooming is, as of Aug. 1, open at 6875 E. Genesee St. in a yellow building shared with Hair2toe hair salon.
Romesentinel.com
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
WKTV
The House of the Good Shepherd awarded $1 million to expand services
UTICA, N.Y. – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-83, was in Utica Tuesday to award $1 million to the House of the Good Shepherd to make building renovations and expand services to better serve children and families in the area. The organization provides treatment, education and support services for troubled...
