Oneida County, NY

Sheriff's Association provides summer camp experience for local kids.

By Tom Geise
WKTV
 3 days ago
Romesentinel.com

Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair

MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
MUNNSVILLE, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida to host Woofstock 2022 Aug. 13

Oneida, N.Y. — Wanderers’ Rest is hosting Woofstock 2022 at Veteran’s Field, 360 N. Main St., on Oneida Aug. 13. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Woofstock is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. Admission is free and the event is...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

National Night Out brings police, community together

UTICA, NY - Law enforcement agencies across the country hosted a National Night Out Tuesday evening. Including one right here in Utica. The Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, joined forces to host the event at the Parkway Rec Center. It gives residents an opportunity to get a close up look at some of the tools officers use to not only combat crime, but also aid in search and rescue operations.
UTICA, NY
City
Oriskany, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
WKTV

Otsego County Fair offers more than just food, fun

MORRIS, N.Y.- The Otsego County Fair kicked off Tuesday in Morris, resuming the six-day stretch of food, vendors and attractions following a pandemic hiatus. While many look forward to the traditional fare, rides and events, the fair also serves another purpose – to educate today's youth about the importance of agriculture. According to Otsego County 4-H Director Teresa Adell, educating the younger generation is key in keeping the agricultural industry alive and well.
MORRIS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Herkimer County

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Beech Leaf disease has been discovered in over 30 counties in New York State, including the Herkimer County Town of Salisbury. Department of Environmental Conservation’s Supervising Forester Scott Healy explains how this infects the trees. “It’s associated with a Nematoad, and affects American...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles

Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica Rotary Club donates $12K to CABVI

The Utica Rotary Club has donated $12,000 to support programs and services at the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Utica Rotary donates $12K to CABVI to support Camp Abilities program. Members of the Rotary Club of Utica donated $12,000 to the Central Association of the Blind and...
UTICA, NY
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

Ilion community honors 12-year-old who lost cancer battle

The Ilion community was 'Anna Strong' this morning, showing support for cancer warrior Anna LaBella and her family. Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer. Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in...
ILION, NY
informnny.com

Sister of missing Fulton woman makes plea to public to help find her

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Patricia Brayton Malia is Nancy Howe’s younger sister. “She likes singing. She sings in different choruses, loves her cat. I’m sure her cat is missing her,” Brayton Malia shared about her sister. The 70-year-old hasn’t been seen by family in more than...
FULTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Enjoy three days of family fun at CanalFest

ROME — CanalFest ’22 will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7, at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. The gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and at noon Saturday and Sunday and features live music, food, a photo contest and gallery, midway rides and vendor alley. A fireworks show will be at dusk on Friday and Saturday. Sunday the festival concludes with the Water Ski Show featuring Mohawk Valley Ski School.
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors

Sorry parents, your kids are going to be "hopping mad" they can't go here this summer. Rockin' Jump in New Hartford has officially closed it's doors to the public. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. The message was posted just a week following another post that shared updated business hours for visitors.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome teenager reported missing again, police say

ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
ROME, NY
WKTV

The House of the Good Shepherd awarded $1 million to expand services

UTICA, N.Y. – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-83, was in Utica Tuesday to award $1 million to the House of the Good Shepherd to make building renovations and expand services to better serve children and families in the area. The organization provides treatment, education and support services for troubled...
UTICA, NY

