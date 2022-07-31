ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James' top 10 games of the 2021-22 season: No. 2

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Late in the 2021-22 season, it was becoming clearer that the Los Angeles Lakers would not be make the NBA playoffs.

But that didn’t prevent LeBron James from having a fun and entertaining return to Cleveland, the city he is still most associated with as an athlete.

The ascendant Cleveland Cavaliers were making their own run at the postseason, and on March 21, the Purple and Gold looked to spoil their chances.

James put on a dunk show, serving up several highlight plays and leading the Lakers to a 131-120 victory.

He finished with 38 points on 17-of-29 shooting, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as he treated the fans who used to root for him to an exhibition of his skills.

For the Cavs, first-time All-Star Darius Garland had 29 points and 17 assists.

