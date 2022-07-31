Pursuit Ends In Violent Crash | Houston

onscene.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Related
1 in custody after infant found dead at motel off Katy Freeway in west Houston
Investigators did not provide much information about the baby, including the exact age, gender, or relationship to the person in custody.
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor
It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
Uber Driver Who Took the Life of Beloved Pastor Charged in Road Rage Incident
Police say Rev. Ronald Mouton Sr., the pastor of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, was shot and killed by Deshawn Longmire, a 23-year-old Uber driver, who faces charges of murder, People reports. Police reports inform that the event happened on Friday, June 24, at 6400 Gulf Freeway within...
cw39.com
Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
Kait 8
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
Man charged with capital murder in northeast Houston store clerk's death arrested in Georgia
Police said surveillance video captured the 24-year-old suspect pulling out a gun and firing at the store clerk during an attempted robbery in March.
Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Houston man arrested in Victoria accused of improper photography
VCSO: Jim Kirby Elliott VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a man from Houston was arrested Saturday around 3 p.m. He bonded out of the Victoria County Jail the same day. 25 News Now has confirmed the suspect Jim Elliott, 65, is charged with invasive visual recording. The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 29, 2022....
cw39.com
Fender bender leads to stabbing in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man in critical condition in southwest Houston on Sunday night. Officers said a fender bender on 6726 De Moss Drive in Sharpstown may have led to the incident. It began around 10:30 p.m. when witnesses said one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
Houston Cat Lady Missing Inside the Walls of Her Home For Years
61-year-old Mary lived in a small home in the middle of an up-and-coming area in Houston. Many new buildings were being built all around the area, and eventually, a developer approached Mary and offered to buy her house, however, she declined their offers. Unable to sway Mary, developers continued to...
ketk.com
Missing 7-year-old found dead in washing machine inside Houston-area home
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
2 teens charged in shooting death of 16-year-old found in vehicle in east Harris Co., sheriff says
The victim was shot and killed after visiting a friend, the sheriff said. Investigators believe the suspects knew the victim and had issues in the past.
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
Police Bust Catalytic Converter Thieves They Say Caused $11.6M in Damages
via Homeland SecurityCatalytic converters were stolen up to 100 miles outside of Houston
Comments / 1