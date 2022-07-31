Ephrata man riding motorcycle dies in wreck near Blue Lake

www.ifiberone.com
Related
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting where close to a dozen shots were fired. Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Marina Drive after multiple reports of shots fired. Police say two vehicles involved were down by the railroad...
mlwa7news.com
Around 200 acres scorched from early morning brush fire near Ephrata
Around 200 acres were burned early Tuesday morning from a brush fire near Ephrata. According to Grant County Fire District 13, firefighters from Ephrata FD, Distrct #13, and #5 were called to stop a brushfire east of Road A NW near Drumheller RD. At about 2:00AM 911 dispatchers received reports...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 1st, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A motorcycle accident near Coulee City yesterday marked the sixth serious motorcycle crash in the region during July and the fourth fatality. A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake and A Moses Lake clinic nurse who diverted morphine from medical supplies for her own personal use was sentenced today to 18 months in federal custody.
ncwlife.com
Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River
A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
ifiberone.com
One person killed, three injured in Saturday morning crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday morning west of Moses Lake. Investigators say a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading west on South Frontage Road when the car went off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road. The vehicle went off the road to the north and rolled several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
ifiberone.com
Wildfire burns 100 to 200 acres early Tuesday morning near Ephrata
EPHRATA — Between 100 to 200 acres burned during an early Tuesday morning brush fire just south of Ephrata. Grant County Fire Districts 13 and 5 and Ephrata firefighters responded about 2 a.m. to the area of Road A Northwest and Drumheller Road and arrived to find an active wildfire south of the area of state Route 17 and state Route 262.
ifiberone.com
Man drowns while floating the Wenatchee River
DRYDEN — A 60-year-old man drowned on Saturday while tubing in the Wenatchee River. The Walla Walla man was with a handful of friends and family floating the river near Dryden. As the group approached the rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” the man was reportedly flipped from is inner tube and began struggling to get to shore, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
ifiberone.com
Cabin, 3 outbuildings destroyed Tuesday afternoon by Vantage Highway fire
VANTAGE — A cabin and three outbuildings were destroyed Tuesday as the Vantage Highway Fire forced hand crews to withdraw as fire activity increased. The loss of the four structures was confirmed by a helicopter recon flight Tuesday night, according to incident command. Crews on the ground, aided by aerial retardant and water drops, had been working all day Tuesday in drainages along the northernmost perimeter of the fire to slow the fire’s spread. Crews were forced out Tuesday afternoon due to fire behavior.
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifiberone.com
Man facing multiple assault charges in weekend shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man is facing multiple felony assault charges in connection to a Saturday shooting in Moses Lake where multiple shots were fired at a car and apartment. Shawndrae Huff, 43, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with five counts of first-degree assault and one count each of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting. His bail was set at $500,000, according to court records.
nbcrightnow.com
FACT CHECK: No deaths at Watershed Festival 2022
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Following a slew of rumors regarding 2022's Watershed Festival, the Grant County Sheriff's Office posted a clarification. Stories began spreading that multiple people died, that someone lost an ear and even that someone was giving out antifreeze for people to drink. GCSO confirmed all of these stories are false.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Evacuations lowered back to Level 2 for Vantage Fire
UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) — Evacuations for Lakeview Drive, Columbia Drive and Brown Street in Vantage have been lowered to Level 2. Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 9 p.m. but fire crews were able to catch the fire near Ginko Park. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says power...
ncwlife.com
Grant County Sheriff's Office does some Watershed rumor control
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office took the time Monday to address what they said were some of the most popular and false rumors about the Watershed Music Festival that were spread on social media over the weekend. Deputy Kyle Foreman said, contrary to rumors, nobody died. Second, nobody lost...
ifiberone.com
Better weather conditions overnight aid firefighters working Vantage fire
VANTAGE — Better weather conditions overnight brought less fire activity on the Vantage Highway Fire, helping firefighters working on containment. Aerial resources will be working throughout the day as fire activity is again expected to pick up midday with higher temperatures and an increase in wind. A smoke column is expected to form into the afternoon as the fire reaches unburned areas within the fire perimeter, according to incident command.
kpq.com
Barn Fire Suspect Arrested, May be Tried as an Adult
The suspect responsible for lighting a barn on fire while running from the police in Chelan may be tried as an adult after he was arrested on July 29. 17-year-old Connor Leo Strange was caught alongside 28-year-old Kendall Decoteau, who authorities claim is his girlfriend, after robbing a friend of roughly $1800 worth of belongings.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man who assaulted 9-week-old baby sentenced to 41 months in prison
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man who assaulted a 9-week-old baby has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Donovan Cantu, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault of a child-domestic violence. He was initially charged with first-degree assault of a child but the charge was lessened as part of a plea agreement.
nbcrightnow.com
Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395
NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
Comments / 0