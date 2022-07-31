ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz

By George Gandy
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEbzu_0gzpz6Kb00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced that flags on all state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday and Monday to honor fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot while in the line of duty.

Flags were directed by the governor to be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Sunday and will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz’s funeral service on Monday. Flags will be returned to full-staff at sunset following the funeral.

Perinton to ‘Light Blue’ in honor of fallen Rochester Officer Mazurkiewicz

Gov. Hochul said the loss of Officer Mazurkiewicz was a tragedy and said her thoughts are with the Mazurkiewicz family.

“Every day, police officers put their lives on the line to protect New Yorkers, and we will continue taking aggressive action to tackle gun violence in our communities,” Gov. Hochul said. “All of New York grieves the loss of Officer Mazurkiewicz alongside his family, the Rochester Police Department, and the community, and we will never forget his sacrifice.”

Calling hours for Officer Mazurkiewicz are held on Sunday while a funeral service will be open for first responders and families. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Police#Politics State#Politics Governor#New Yorkers#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
LOTTERY
WHEC TV-10

New York State REAL ID deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wshu.org

New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns

New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
96.1 The Breeze

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
TRAVEL
WHEC TV-10

County and DMV officials hold info session about real ID on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Representatives of the DMV and the Monroe County Executive's Office will be at the Rochester International Airport on Tuesday to inform community members about getting a real ID. You can learn more about the real ID by attending an info session at 11:30 a.m. Starting...
ROCHESTER, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy