Capt. Vidal 'Max' Fortuna's name added to the California Firefighters Memorial at Capitol Park

It’s been six months since Stockton Fire Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a fire and on Saturday he was was added to the California Firefighters Memorial in Sacramento.

Fortuna, 47, was killed while responding to a dumpster fire early Jan. 31 near Aurora and Washington streets. And in June, a San Joaquin County Superior Court judge ordered Robert Alston Somerville, the man charged in connection with the fatal shooting, to stand trial in Fortuna's death.

“While many of our SFD family were able to attend, the city’s 12 firehouses needed to be staffed. As 12 firehouses worth of firefighters were watching the livestream, eagerly awaiting the calling of Max’s name, structure tones erupted,” Stockton Firefighters Local 456 said in a Facebook post.

A total of 82 fallen firefighters from Los Angeles County, CAL FIRE, Stockton and more agencies across the state were added to the Capitol Park memorial on Saturday.

"Max paid the ultimate sacrifice, not knowing he would be a victim of violent crime. When we go on calls, that's the last thing we think of," Mario Gardea, president of the Stockton Firefighters Local 456, told CBS13 Sacramento.

As Fortuna’s name was read at the ceremony his son accepted the state flag on behalf of the family, CBS13 Sacramento reported.

This is not the first time that a Stockton Fire Department firefighter's name has been added to the California Firefighters Memorial at Capitol Park.

Brett Alan Laws, 29, and Bryan Jacob Golden, 21, who were killed in a 1997 structure fire on Mendocino Avenue in Stockton, were among 21 other San Joaquin County firefighters whose names were added to the limestone wall 20 years ago.

They were among the first 855 fallen California firefighters whose names were added to the memorial 20 years ago when the California Firefighters Memorial was unveiled on April 6, 2002. Annual Memorial ceremonies have been held since, adding more than 400 names to the memorial.

Tracy Fire Department Capt. Daniel Stephen Havicus was also added to the memorial on Saturday.

California's Attorney General Rob Bonta was among those who attended the memorial.

“From house fires to brutal wildfires, every day CA firefighters risk their lives to keep us safe. I'm honored to join @CAFireFound in paying tribute to 82 fallen firefighters at the #CAFirefightersMemorial. While nothing can bring them back, they have our deepest gratitude,” Bonta said via Twitter.

“As this is all happening, Max’s name is being read … Rest easy brother, we got it from here,” Stockton Firefighters Local 456 said in the Facebook post.

