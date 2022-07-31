A family continues to search for a family member who has been missing for 7 years

www.wdhn.com
WSFA
Enterprise police charge teen girl in homicide case
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department has charged a teen girl following the shooting death of another teen. According to Enterprise police, the 14-year-old girl, who has not been publically identified, has been charged with manslaughter. Capt. Billy Haglund said the fatal shooting happened Tuesday in the...
wdhn.com
Convicted Houston Co. murderer sentenced to 109 years in prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County. In March of 2021, Edwardo Cuz Hor, 18, stabbed and killed Mario Cuz Caal in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say...
Family continues searching for man who went missing in southeast Alabama 7 years ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A little more than seven years ago was the last time a Dale County man was seen. Ever since, his family, through several searches and investigations, is trying to find any trace of him. On July 21, 2015, Charles Childree returned home from his daily walk. That was the last […]
wtvy.com
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan attorney faces DUI charges for the second time in recent years. 57-year-old Valerie Dawson Judah was booked into the Dothan city jail Tuesday night. An officer stopped Judah in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she drove erratically, police said. As she was...
14-year-old girl charged in shooting death of teen boy in south Alabama
A 14-year-old girl has been charged in the shooting death of a male teen in south Alabama. The girl is charged with manslaughter in the Tuesday death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
wdhn.com
Victim identified in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
washingtoncounty.news
Fugitive on probation for killing boyfriend found on Mattox Springs Road
Law enforcement officers took a fugitive into custody who was wanted for violating probation in connection with the 2013 death of her boyfriend and additional charges of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S....
wtvy.com
Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area. Wiregrass gives back to the community with over 250,000 meals. Updated: 2...
wdhn.com
Dothan attorney charged with DUI
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge...
WSFA
Enterprise police investigate juvenile homicide case
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department is investigating its second shooting of the day Tuesday, the latest involving the death of a minor. Enterprise police responded to the 600 block of Tartan Pines around 10:30 a.m. on reports that someone had been shot. Officers found an unresponsive...
WSFA
Pike County Sheriff’s Office: Who killed Mike Mills?
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - November 23, 2013 is a day Donna Mills will remember for the rest of her life. That night, Donna’s husband, Mike Mills, went to work at the Hillmart Convenience Store in the Spring Hill Community in Pike County. The 51-year-old, described as a friendly family man, worked at the store part-time and with Pike County Transit.
Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
holmescounty.news
One arrested in double homicide, investigation ongoing
A Bonifay woman is charged with first degree murder in connection to a double homicide currently under joint investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and Dothan Police Department (DPD). 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman of Bonifay has been arrested and charged with one open count of murder in Holmes...
wdhn.com
Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
WSFA
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a shooting in Enterprise Tuesday morning. Enterprise police say Evertt Santell Hornsby, 41, is charged with attempted murder. According to Capt. Billy Haglund, officers were called to the 400 block of Grimes Street around 4:26 a.m. after a report of...
wdhn.com
Pinedale Elementary faculty trains to prevent a school shooting tragedy
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—At Pinedale Elementary in Enterprise, the administration and faculty went over several different scenarios involving a gunman firing indiscriminately at students and teachers. Over the next week, the Coffee County EMA teamed up with Enterprise police on several plans in the. event of the “unthinkable”.
wtvy.com
Person of interest being held in Hartford death investigation
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Hartford Police Chief Annie Wards says they should have more information later today on what led to the death of 25-year-old Angel Nicole Stout. She was found dead in a home near the intersection of Highway 167 North and Geneva County Road 45, near Hartford.
southeastsun.com
Juvenile shot and killed at Tartan Pines, police respond to another shooting early Tuesday
The Enterprise Police Department 911 received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 600 block of Tartan Pines in Enterprise at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Responding officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the residence who was pronounced deceased at the scene. EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a homicide and no further information will be released at this time.
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. man charged with murder in Hartford killing
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford police have formally charged a man in the Sunday killing of a Florida woman. Brandon Waddell, of Hartford, has now been charged with the murder of Angel Nicole Stout, 25, from Graceville, Florida, according to Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward. Stout was found dead...
