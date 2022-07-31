Delano schools announce free breakfast, lunch for students

www.bakersfield.com
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
thesungazette.com
New faces coming to VUSD for 2022-2023 school year
Visalia Unified is kicking off the school year by promoting and hiring staff members for 21 positions. VISALIA—Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) hires old and new staff members to various positions to start off the upcoming school year. The Visalia Unified school year for 2022-2023 will begin on Aug....
delanonow.com
Delano Union School District presents La Vina Middle School’s Top Scholars for 2022 part 5
DelanoNow Staff reports/Delano Union School District. We have selected the Top Scholars from Delano Union School District’s Middle-School graduates. We are highlighting several students each day. We are highlighting the top La Vina Middle School graduates. Jessie Munoz, 4.83 GPA. Miranda Navarrete, 4.33 GPA, Cesar Chavez High. A few...
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
Bakersfield Californian
KHSD opens new school, expands possibilities
With the alarm clock's buzz, excitement and anticipation of meeting new teachers, catching up with old friends, developing new friendships and making new memories, Aug. 17 marks the beginning of a new school year and a fresh start filled with hope and possibilities. The 2022-23 school year signifies a new...
East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals
The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.
thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health builds program to ease nursing shortage
VISALIA – Kaweah Health is not only offering to pay for employees to get a nursing degree it’s now helping to build a new program to address the area’s nursing shortage. Kaweah Health, Tulare County’s largest hospital, recently announced a partnership with Unitek Learning, a private university specializing in healthcare and nursing, to create a program for employees to further their education and a pipeline to find and retain nurses to work at the hospital. The program would allow any Kaweah Health employee to begin their journey toward becoming a registered nurse as early as January 2023 at a discounted rate. Unitek is in the process of seeking approval from the Board of Registered Nurses (BRN) Licensing Committee for this partnership program.
Bakersfield Californian
March to Sacramento begins in Delano
Hundreds of union supporters and politicians gathered in Delano to help kick off a three-week march to Sacramento on Wednesday to show backing for legislation that would add flexibility to the state's union elections process. About two dozen full-time marchers among the group are expected to walk all 335 miles...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD discusses challenges, falls short of 100-officer hiring goal
The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed Wednesday it fell about 35 officers shy of its Public Safety and Vital Services Measure goal to hire 100 police officers in three years, though city staff cited a number of factors beyond the department's control over that time, during a meeting of the city's Police Civil Service Commission.
wascotrib.com
Wasco still paying to vaccinate
United Against Covid-19, in partnership with the City of Wasco and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, is back with another free covid-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, July 31. Through the leadership of Mayor Gilberto Reyna and the City Council, the City of Wasco will again provide all Wasco residents vaccinated at this clinic with a $50 Visa gift card.
Bakersfield Californian
Organizers planning first-ever Native American trip via Honor Flight Kern County
More than 1,800 local veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam have flown to the nation's capital over the past decade, courtesy of Honor Flight Kern County. And those flights are sure to continue as long as community support remains strong.
Hanford Sentinel
Thursday Night Market canceled for third week in a row
For a third straight week, high temperatures have canceled the Thursday Night Market. Main Street Hanford announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the event would be canceled due to a third week of triple-digit temperatures. “It was a really difficult decision to make because we obviously really want to be...
wascotrib.com
Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste
Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
BEST EATS: Concha-ta at El Camino Bakery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon entering El Camino Bakery on Saturday I immediately looked to the ice cream case on the left and noticed horchata among the available flavors. No more perusing necessary, my choice was made. Or so I thought. But then I saw the list of specialties had something called a “concha-ta” — […]
Hospital Authority approves Kern Medical, healthcare workers deal
The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a three-year deal on Monday between SEIU Local 521 and Kern Medical.
Bakersfield Californian
McFarland Library looks to expand hours as police department seeks new home
McFarland residents who had concerns about their library being moved or reassigned can rest assured Kern County does not have any plans in the works to do either. The County Administrative Office is recommending Kern keep ownership of its library facility in McFarland, in response to a McFarland City Council request that the county consider allowing the city to take the building over to fill its pressing need for a new police station.
Inflation makes it hard for families to put food on the table
Inflation and a fluctuating economy have impacts beyond just families taking trips. For many, it’s about getting food on the table or maintaining a roof over their head.
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert in Bakersfield canceled
The Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict with the musician.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering
(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.
