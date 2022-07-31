ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Delano schools announce free breakfast, lunch for students

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 1

Related
thesungazette.com

New faces coming to VUSD for 2022-2023 school year

Visalia Unified is kicking off the school year by promoting and hiring staff members for 21 positions. VISALIA—Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) hires old and new staff members to various positions to start off the upcoming school year. The Visalia Unified school year for 2022-2023 will begin on Aug....
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delano, CA
Education
City
Delano, CA
City
Vina, CA
Local
California Education
Bakersfield Californian

KHSD opens new school, expands possibilities

With the alarm clock's buzz, excitement and anticipation of meeting new teachers, catching up with old friends, developing new friendships and making new memories, Aug. 17 marks the beginning of a new school year and a fresh start filled with hope and possibilities. The 2022-23 school year signifies a new...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

East Bakersfield Catholic churches suffer thousands of dollars in damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A string of vandalism against Catholic churches in East Bakersfield.Some parishioners fear these acts mean something darker. The San Clemente Mission Parish has seen a handful of vandalism over the last couple of months. The statue is of Saint Clement also known in Spanish as San Clemente. The vandalism happened about two […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Kaweah Health builds program to ease nursing shortage

VISALIA – Kaweah Health is not only offering to pay for employees to get a nursing degree it’s now helping to build a new program to address the area’s nursing shortage. Kaweah Health, Tulare County’s largest hospital, recently announced a partnership with Unitek Learning, a private university specializing in healthcare and nursing, to create a program for employees to further their education and a pipeline to find and retain nurses to work at the hospital. The program would allow any Kaweah Health employee to begin their journey toward becoming a registered nurse as early as January 2023 at a discounted rate. Unitek is in the process of seeking approval from the Board of Registered Nurses (BRN) Licensing Committee for this partnership program.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Elementary School#Almond Tree Middle School#Morningside School#Pioneer School#Princeton School#Terrace School
Bakersfield Californian

March to Sacramento begins in Delano

Hundreds of union supporters and politicians gathered in Delano to help kick off a three-week march to Sacramento on Wednesday to show backing for legislation that would add flexibility to the state's union elections process. About two dozen full-time marchers among the group are expected to walk all 335 miles...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD discusses challenges, falls short of 100-officer hiring goal

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed Wednesday it fell about 35 officers shy of its Public Safety and Vital Services Measure goal to hire 100 police officers in three years, though city staff cited a number of factors beyond the department's control over that time, during a meeting of the city's Police Civil Service Commission.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Wasco still paying to vaccinate

United Against Covid-19, in partnership with the City of Wasco and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, is back with another free covid-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, July 31. Through the leadership of Mayor Gilberto Reyna and the City Council, the City of Wasco will again provide all Wasco residents vaccinated at this clinic with a $50 Visa gift card.
WASCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Hanford Sentinel

Thursday Night Market canceled for third week in a row

For a third straight week, high temperatures have canceled the Thursday Night Market. Main Street Hanford announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the event would be canceled due to a third week of triple-digit temperatures. “It was a really difficult decision to make because we obviously really want to be...
HANFORD, CA
wascotrib.com

Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste

Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
KGET

BEST EATS: Concha-ta at El Camino Bakery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon entering El Camino Bakery on Saturday I immediately looked to the ice cream case on the left and noticed horchata among the available flavors. No more perusing necessary, my choice was made. Or so I thought. But then I saw the list of specialties had something called a “concha-ta” — […]
Bakersfield Californian

McFarland Library looks to expand hours as police department seeks new home

McFarland residents who had concerns about their library being moved or reassigned can rest assured Kern County does not have any plans in the works to do either. The County Administrative Office is recommending Kern keep ownership of its library facility in McFarland, in response to a McFarland City Council request that the county consider allowing the city to take the building over to fill its pressing need for a new police station.
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering

(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy