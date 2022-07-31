Delano schools announce free breakfast, lunch for students

VISALIA – Kaweah Health is not only offering to pay for employees to get a nursing degree it’s now helping to build a new program to address the area’s nursing shortage. Kaweah Health, Tulare County’s largest hospital, recently announced a partnership with Unitek Learning, a private university specializing in healthcare and nursing, to create a program for employees to further their education and a pipeline to find and retain nurses to work at the hospital. The program would allow any Kaweah Health employee to begin their journey toward becoming a registered nurse as early as January 2023 at a discounted rate. Unitek is in the process of seeking approval from the Board of Registered Nurses (BRN) Licensing Committee for this partnership program.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO