‘God has moved these mountains’: Family finally brings home adopted daughter

WANE-TV
Fort Wayne girl doesn’t let rare genetic disorder define her
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Olivia wasn’t supposed to turn six. She wasn’t even expected to ever leave the NICU after she was born. But, Olivia doesn’t care what the odds are. Olivia McCleary is special. She was born July 24, 2016 at 23 weeks gestation....
VIDEO: Technical issues create unique moment at vigil for fallen Elwood officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. During the service for Officer Shahnavaz, who was killed during a traffic stop Sunday, those gathered paid tribute with song. Technical issues prevented the playing of “Amazing Grace” over a speaker. Instead, the community raised their voices […]
WANE-TV
Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomes Huntington County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomed Huntington County Wednesday as the organization’s 8th county to join its regional partnership. Right to Life was founded in December 1982 to promote life through educational and charitable activities. “We are excited to partner with our...
Noblesville firefighters help hot air balloon that had a bad landing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Fire Department responded to an unusual call Tuesday night, helping a hot air balloon that had a difficult landing. A little before 8:30 p.m., NFD crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Monument Street. There they found the balloon had wrapped over some wires as the pilot was trying […]
indyschild.com
6 Play Dates that Adults Will Enjoy
Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. Birdies. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and kids-at-heart) will love playing a round of mini golf...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
indyschild.com
Take a Ride on the Superhero Express: A One-of-a-Kind Train Ride
Hop aboard the Superhero Express for a fun-filled ride with Spiderman, Batman & Catwoman! The Superhero Express is pulling into Nickel Plate Express, September 10-11, for a one-of-a-kind train ride your kids won’t soon forget. Start your day with training camp, where your favorite superheroes will teach superhero combat...
22 WSBT
Cass County MI residents concerned after "Peeping Tom" incidents
Imagine being in your home and seeing someone from outside staring through the window at you. That happened to two women in Cass County within the last week. One of the women took to Facebook to share this terrifying experience. It happened Monday night and since then the post has...
1017thepoint.com
POPULAR RANDOLPH COUNTY RESTAURANT THE CHOCOLATE MOOSE TO CLOSE
The Chocolate Moose, a popular 1950's-style diner that's been serving up burgers, pork tenderloins and ice cream at 101 North Main Street in Farmland for 25 years, will close for good this Saturday, August 6th. The restaurant's Facebook page announced that the pandemic, supply chain challenges, labor shortages and the sharp increase in the cost of products, and the loss of a co-owner are factored into the decision to close.
WANE-TV
Stepmom accused of killing boy asks to pull guilty plea
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Alesha Miller, the woman charged with beating 9-year-old Elijah Ross to death in December, is no longer pleading guilty. Last week, she wrote Superior Court Judge Fran Gull a letter to say that it’s taken seven months since the death of her stepson to “even think about what has happened.”
WANE-TV
High prices make it difficult to pay for pets
(CBS) (WANE) – Animal shelters in some areas in the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners are struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas. Pet owners are now facing the difficult decision to surrender their pets. Data from Best Friends Animal...
WANE-TV
New dog park opens in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— There’s a new space for your dog to roam, run, jump, explore and play freely all without being on a leash. Fido’s Forest is the newest dog park to be built in Fort Wayne, and it’s very different and unique from the other ones.
woofboomnews.com
“Disgusting:” Word Used By Congressman About Elwood Cop Killing
Reaction to the killing of an Elwood police officer continues – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence. He had more thoughts about this subject – hear the entire segment on This Weekend in Delaware County Saturday on WMUN – 92-5FM and 1340AM. More local news briefs are below…
WANE-TV
Parents of boy who fatally shot sister charged with neglect
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says the parents of a 6-year-old eastern Indiana boy who fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home each have been charged with four counts of neglect. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Tuesday that 28-year-old Jacob Grayson of Muncie and his 27-year-old...
Fishers homeowner recounts moments gunshots hit cars, garage and front door
FISHERS, Ind. — Two homes, a minivan and car are damaged after shots were fired in an area close to Fishers High School late Monday evening. ”It’s completely destroyed my wife and I’s feeling of safety in our home,” said Jeremy Himmelright, the man who lives in one of the homes that was hit. Himmelright […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dupont Road AMC theater permanently closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The AMC theater along Dupont Road is now closed for good. A sign was posted on the doors of the movie theater at 3930 E Dupont Rd. on Sunday evening, reading “AMC Fort Wayne 20 will cease all business operations after 7/31/22″. The google listing for the business on Monday now says “permanently closed”.
Man kills own mother, claims celebrity told him to do it, police say
On July 31, Muncie Police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing that occurred at the 1000 block of North Burns Street.
WANE-TV
Pools end season and survive lifeguard shortage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Jury pool, schools starting back up signal the end of the season. Many of the workers are teachers or high school and college athletes who will soon have to trade their swim trunks and towels for backpacks. And while it’s normal to lose...
WANE-TV
Man charged with murder in weekend slaying of Indiana cop
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say a man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
WANE-TV
From the archives: Memorial Coliseum roof raised 20 years ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Remember when they literally raised the roof of the Memorial Coliseum?. It was 20 years ago – Aug. 2, 2002 – when the 1,200 ton roof was lifted nearly 42 feet to allow for a major expansion of the venue. It was...
