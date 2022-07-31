Playcrafters presents ‘Miracle on South Division Street’ in Skippack

www.mainlinemedianews.com
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Members of the Jackson 5 to Perform Their Only Fall Show at the Xcite Center at Bensalem’s Parx Casino
The Jacksons will perform their only fall show in Bucks County.Image via Parx Casino. Several surviving members of the Jackson 5 are set to perform at Bensalem’s Parx Casino next month. Chloe Rabinowitz wrote about the upcoming show for Broadway World Pennsylvania.
Bacon Brothers In Ocean City & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer. They performed last evening, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Yes, Kevin is that Kevin Bacon, the accomplished movie and television star with countless acting credits. However, make no mistake...
Main Line Media News
Cantor Vogel to Retire from Har Zion this fall after 31 years
For 31 straight years, Cantor Eliot Vogel’s melodically mesmerizing voice made him a Har Zion Temple mainstay. Originally from Bloomfield, Conn., Vogel wanted a position at Har Zion in Penn Valley, even before he earned his cantorial degree from New York’s Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) in 1981. This stemmed from Vogel meeting Har Zion’s previous cantor, Isaac Wall, who held the post from 1944 to 1991. Wall was one of Vogel’s role models.
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
New York Times: Love Takes Action on the Set of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ for Malvern-Grown Actor
Actor Terry Serpico, who grew up in Malvern, knew he wanted to learn more about actress Kadia Saraf from the first moment he met her on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, writes Tammy La Gorce for the New York Times.
PhillyBite
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
6abc
The 2022-23 Broadway series is one of the biggest ever in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Broadway is back in Philadelphia in a big way, with 14 productions in the 2022-23 season, almost 50 Tony Awards won between them. There are Philadelphia premieres -- some straight off their Broadway run -- and fan favorites back by popular demand. Philly Premieres. "Tina: The Tina...
aroundambler.com
The Brady Bunch’s Barry Williams dined at Fireside in Ambler
Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch, had dinner at Fireside Bar & Grille on August 1st. We looked up his schedule and he was in the area to appear at the Kayden’s Korner Golf Gala at LuLu Country Club in Glenside.
Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire
The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
Bristol Coffee Shop Owner Discusses Upcoming Newtown Location, Bucks County Roots
The popular Bristol coffee shop Calm Waters Coffee Roasters has announced an upcoming location in Newtown. John Fey wrote about the new coffee shop for the Levittown Patch. The coffee shop, located at 242 Mill St., will be opening its new location in Newtown in September. They will be opening their second location at 15 South State St., currently the location for The Coffee Room. That shop’s owners, Margaret and Raj Kumar, announced that they will be selling their Newtown location to the owners of Calm Waters.
sanatogapost.com
Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA
Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
PhillyBite
How Long is a Flight From Philadelphia to Orlando?
- When deciding to travel from Philadelphia to Orlando, one of the first questions you might have is how long does it take? This article will give you an idea of how long a flight will last and what to expect along the way. We'll also talk about what to expect on your flight, such as the number of stops and how many flights are scheduled per day. When you book your flight, don't forget to factor in time, as this will determine the cost of your ticket.
timespub.com
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
Main Line Media News
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Martha Graham Cracker’s Hangout in Queen Village
You now have a chance to write the next chapter in the story of a storied Philadelphia restaurant and cabaret while you “live over the store.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you a restaurateur, or a...
Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown
Sister Kathleen Leary passed earlier this summer at St. Joseph Villa, a Catholic senior living community in Flourtown. Catholic Philly chronicled her life. Sister Kathleen was 88 but left her mark throughout the Phila. region. She taught both elementary and high school before joining the staff of The Catholic Standard...
wdiy.org
Serving Up Local Italian Cuisine with The Vineyard's Luke and Rachael Prosseda | The Inside Dish
On this edition of The Inside Dish, Heidi Stahl welcomes sibling team Luke and Rachel Prosseda from The Vineyard Restaurant in Bethlehem. Luke, the chef, and Rachel, who runs the front of the house, describe the process of bringing their Italian food to Valley diners, with dishes crafted from local and sustainably sourced ingredients.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff
Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operations. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
