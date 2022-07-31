ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skippack, PA

Playcrafters presents ‘Miracle on South Division Street’ in Skippack

By For MediaNews Group
Main Line Media News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mainlinemedianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Main Line Media News

Cantor Vogel to Retire from Har Zion this fall after 31 years

For 31 straight years, Cantor Eliot Vogel’s melodically mesmerizing voice made him a Har Zion Temple mainstay. Originally from Bloomfield, Conn., Vogel wanted a position at Har Zion in Penn Valley, even before he earned his cantorial degree from New York’s Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) in 1981. This stemmed from Vogel meeting Har Zion’s previous cantor, Isaac Wall, who held the post from 1944 to 1991. Wall was one of Vogel’s role models.
PENN VALLEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Skippack, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
PhillyBite

Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Scott
MONTCO.Today

Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire

The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
NORRISTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bristol Coffee Shop Owner Discusses Upcoming Newtown Location, Bucks County Roots

The popular Bristol coffee shop Calm Waters Coffee Roasters has announced an upcoming location in Newtown. John Fey wrote about the new coffee shop for the Levittown Patch. The coffee shop, located at 242 Mill St., will be opening its new location in Newtown in September. They will be opening their second location at 15 South State St., currently the location for The Coffee Room. That shop’s owners, Margaret and Raj Kumar, announced that they will be selling their Newtown location to the owners of Calm Waters.
NEWTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
94.5 PST

Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA

Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
YARDLEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Movie Info#Polish Catholic
PhillyBite

How Long is a Flight From Philadelphia to Orlando?

- When deciding to travel from Philadelphia to Orlando, one of the first questions you might have is how long does it take? This article will give you an idea of how long a flight will last and what to expect along the way. We'll also talk about what to expect on your flight, such as the number of stops and how many flights are scheduled per day. When you book your flight, don't forget to factor in time, as this will determine the cost of your ticket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’

NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Martha Graham Cracker’s Hangout in Queen Village

You now have a chance to write the next chapter in the story of a storied Philadelphia restaurant and cabaret while you “live over the store.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you a restaurateur, or a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff

Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operations. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy