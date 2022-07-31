ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lil Durk Is Going to 'Take a Break' to Focus on His Health Following Lollapalooza Stage Explosion

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown

Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"

The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lollapalooza
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy