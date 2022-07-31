Lil Durk Is Going to 'Take a Break' to Focus on His Health Following Lollapalooza Stage Explosion

www.etonline.com
Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock
Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
Lil Durk Revealed His Condition After Explosives Went Off In His Face At Lollapalooza
"I’ma take a break & focus on my health."
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
Chris Brown Reacts To Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Claiming She's His Wife
Dallas, TX – Chris Brown is trying to figure out why he has so many stalkers these days. C Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 26) to address the creepy individuals messing with his personal life. “I don’t know what’s in my fucking music, but I...
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
Eddie Murphy Hits the Dance Floor with Daughter Bria at Her Wedding to Michael Xavier
The 61-year-old actor and comedian played the important role at his eldest daughter Bria Murphy's wedding on Saturday, as she married actor Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills. Eddie escorted his daughter, 32, down the aisle at the ceremony and joined her on the dance floor for the traditional father-daughter dance.
Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her
Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup. Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied. You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Love Is Dead: Tyrese Announces In Weird Instagram Post He Is No Longer With Zelie Timothy
Welp, Tyrese will no longer be shaving Zelie Timothy’s lady parts. The singer/actor has many believing that he and Timothy are no longer an item following a series of random a** Instagram posts. Is Tyrese A Single Man? Tyrese Gibson in his typical doing too much fashion is giving his followers the impression that he […]
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Compares Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter Rumi to Her Aunty Solange
Beyoncé’s return is underway! The singer’s upcoming album Renaissance debuts July 29th alongside a new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, Ivytopia. Mama Tina Knowles-Lawson talks to Oprah Daily about her excitement for the upcoming releases and shares exclusive details about Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi’s innate fashion sense.
Too Old? Jhené Aiko’s 77-Year-Old Father Has A Child On The Way!
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean are expecting their first child together but it looks like Jhene will be expecting a new sibling too! That’s right, Jhene’s 77-year-old dad, Dr. Karamo Chilombo shared that he’s also expecting a baby soon with a gender reveal video on Instagram. LIKE...
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal
Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
