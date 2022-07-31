Remembering Bill Russell's brief stint as Kings coach, GM

Anthony Edwards is always the most confident guy in the room. His critics question if all that confidence is deserved, but his swagger is part of why nobody can take their eyes off the Timberwolves’ soon-to-be 21-year-old wing. It’s why he was a natural as “Kermit,” the antagonist to Juancho Hernangomez’s Bo Cruz in Netflix’s “Hustle.” It’s why, after a sophomore campaign where he averaged 21.3 points a game and helped lead Minnesota back to the postseason, everyone wants to see what is next for Edwards.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO