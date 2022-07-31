Remembering Bill Russell's brief stint as Kings coach, GM

www.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
NBC Sports
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
NBC Sports
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
NBC Sports
Anthony Edwards’ goal for this season? “I want to be an All-Star starter”
Anthony Edwards is always the most confident guy in the room. His critics question if all that confidence is deserved, but his swagger is part of why nobody can take their eyes off the Timberwolves’ soon-to-be 21-year-old wing. It’s why he was a natural as “Kermit,” the antagonist to Juancho Hernangomez’s Bo Cruz in Netflix’s “Hustle.” It’s why, after a sophomore campaign where he averaged 21.3 points a game and helped lead Minnesota back to the postseason, everyone wants to see what is next for Edwards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Kerr, Warriors leaving Andre alone to make retirement decision
JaMychal Green put pen to paper Monday meaning the Warriors now officially have 13 players with a guaranteed contract heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Mac McClung, who produced endless highlights for Golden State during Summer League action, is among those expected to compete for the roster’s 15th spot.
NBC Sports
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert arrested on marijuana charge in Texas
Ten-year NBA veteran — and Dancing With The Stars winner — Iman Shumpert has been arrested on a felony marijuana charge at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday … TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM … after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, which he admitted was weed.
NBC Sports
Williams explains how Lance is 'giving everybody confidence'
When the 49ers decided it was time to hand Trey Lance the starting quarterback position over veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, the 22-year-old likely had to convince the rest of his teammates that he’s the right guy to lead them to a Super Bowl. After all, Lance is replacing Garoppolo, who...
ESPN writer says Juan Soto deal 'one of the biggest trades in baseball history'
It was a blockbuster. There's no doubt about it. The Washington Nationals traded away superstar outfielder and slugger Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres at the MLB trade deadline. It was a massive deal, because of Soto of course, but the trade also featured Josh Bell heading out west...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Anton Blidh leaves Bruins, signs one-year contract with Avalanche
Anton Blidh has found a new home. The 27-year-old forward spent the last six seasons with the Boston Bruins, but his time with the Original Six club is over. The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday they have signed Blidh to a one-year contract. Blidh was an unrestricted free agent. Blidh played...
NBC Sports
Brown, Barbosa's departure to Kings felt deeply by Kerr
By hiring Mike Brown away from the Warriors, the Kings are hoping that their best offense will be his defense. In an interview with The Athletic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained how the team is going to miss Brown heavily after he agreed to be the head coach of the Kings.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age of 94
Vin Scully, the longtime broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died Tuesday at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif., the team announced. A native of the Bronx in New York City, Scully was the voice of the Dodgers from 1950 through the 2016 season, joining the team when they moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. The final game he ever called was the Dodgers game against the Giants at Oracle Park (then AT&T Park) on Oct. 2, 2016.
NBC Sports
Warriors unveil new 'statement' jerseys with old-school nod
The Warriors unveiled a new statement edition uniform on Tuesday for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season, and it arrived with a blast from the past. The jerseys, per the team's release, pay homage to the franchise's long history. For the first time since 1975, the Warriors will wear "Golden State" scripted across the chest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Tocchet: Provorov has 'capability to be a top defenseman in this league'
Rick Tocchet was high on Ivan Provorov in 2019-20. He remains very high on him now. In December 2019, as head coach of the Coyotes, Tocchet extolled the maturation of Provorov, who was still only 22 years old at the time and had already become pretty established. "I think he's...
NBC Sports
Report: 'Little traction' in A's-Guardians Murphy trade talks
Now that Frankie Montas is on his way out of Oakland, could the Athletics be looking to trade another one of their stars?. Sean Murphy and his Gold Glove might be safe for now, according to the latest report. The 27-year-old catcher has garnered plenty of interest from MLB teams...
Comments / 0