Watch Motorcycle Helmet Save Biker’s Life When Bus Literally Runs Over His Head

A young girl at Six Flags Magic Mountain was struck in the face by another rider's cellphone while on a rollercoaster, and though she wasn't seriously injured, her family feels there's something to be learned from the incident. The rollercoaster ride turned into a traumatic experience for Evie Evans, an 8-year-old from Riverside. "I was like, 'Oh, no! Did my eye pop out? Did I get hurt? Where did I get hurt?'" she said. Evie said she felt something hit her face while she was riding the Twisted Colossus at Six Flags in Valencia. That object turned out to be a cellphone that...

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO