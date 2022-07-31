ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Motorcycle Helmet Save Biker’s Life When Bus Literally Runs Over His Head

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Doug Chaffee
2d ago

the law says in mi. no helmet law but they will bust you for not wearing your seat belt. how does that make sense

America_1st
2d ago

This is another example when is not time for you to go, it is not time for you to go.

Whitney Forte
2d ago

It didn’t run over him! It made the bus stop from hurting him even more since he had an near death accident after flying from his bike

#Motorcycle Helmet#Riding Motorcycle
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

