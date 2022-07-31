ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

FedEx out for delivery, Asian comfort food and more: ICYMI

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Happy Monday, everyone, or as happy as a Monday can get. We’re starting off a new month and launching into the hottest month of the year – so let’s look at the hottest stories we’ve got.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3A3o_0gzpwmf100

We begin every week by taking stock of some of the biggest stories you may have missed. Is it possible that FedEx might be setting up shop in Taunton? Maybe! We covered a business proposal for a brand new distribution facility for FedEx Ground Package Systems on Galleria Mall Drive. Meanwhile, we met the owners of Malis, an Asian comfort food restaurant in Raynham, retiring Berkley firefighters, “unruly” kids in Taunton, and much more. Catch up on the top stories here.

Weather

