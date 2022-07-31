OKC Thunder Sports Minute

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Scott Munn, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
It is relatively quiet in the Oklahoma City Thunder camp, although the team has reportedly made a significant addition to the coaching staff. Renowned shooting coach Chip Engelland has apparently joined the team, coming over from the San Antonio Spurs. The 61-year-old is widely considered the best shooting coach in the NBA and will prove valuable to a rebuilding Thunder squad that ranked 30th and 29th over the last two seasons in 3-point shooting.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti snatched up Engelland after the Spurs and their long-time assistant failed to agree to a contract extension. Engelland had been with the Spurs for 17 seasons.

