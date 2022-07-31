Ukrainian-American family in Indiana grows sunflowers as symbol of resistance

www.cbsnews.com
Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in Indiana car crash
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff were killed in a head-on collision. Walorski was elected to represent Indiana's 2nd Congressional District in 2012.
Rep. Jackie Walorski remembered after being killed in crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was among four people killed in a car crash Wednesday. Her fellow Indiana colleague, Rep. Jim Baird, joined "Red and Blue" to honor and remember her.
CBS News
4 New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation: Elizabeth Griffin, Jaime Moore, As
Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.
richlandsource.com
Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio
This story is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. This story is a part of the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism...
2022 midterm primary results in Arizona, Missouri, Kansas, Michigan and Washington
Votes were cast Tuesday in five states, including some that were battlegrounds in 2020 — and will be again in 2024. Kansas voters voted to preserve abortion access Tuesday night, as abortion faced its first test at the ballot box since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash, sheriff says
Washington — Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed in a car crash Wednesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said Walorski, 58, was in a SUV traveling southbound when it was hit head-on by another car just after 12:30 p.m. All three occupants in the vehicle — Walorski, her district director Zachery Potts, 27, and communications director Emma Thomson, 28 — died as a result of their injuries.
Kansas voters uphold abortion rights as Biden signs executive order protecting abortion access
One day after Kansas voters upheld abortion rights in their state, President Biden signed an executive order to protect patients traveling for abortion care. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.
Amtrak train hits flatbed truck in Maryland
An Amtrak train heading from Washington, D.C., to Chicago hit a truck Wednesday. Amtrak says there were more than 140 passengers and crew on board, and no one was hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
K9 helps National Guard with flood-relief efforts
Video released by the U.S. Army National Guard shows a K9 wearing goggles as it flew in a helicopter over Kentucky. The dog joined in the National Guard's flood-relief efforts.
Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Maryland; 1 injured, fire officials say
An Amtrak train struck a tractor trailer that was sitting on the tracks in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, the company said in a statement. Only one person was injured in the incident, according to local fire officials. Amtrak Capitol Limited train 29 was en route to Chicago from Washington, D.C.,...
CBS News
GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey denounced for saying Holocaust 'doesn't even compare' to abortion 'atrocities'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is under fire for a video he posted on Facebook in 2017, in which he said the Holocaust "doesn't even compare" to abortion, which he called "one of the greatest atrocities of our day." Bailey opposes abortion rights, including in...
Michigan GOP nixes election night party after female staff member threatened, party says
Washington — The Michigan Republican Party canceled a watch party for the state's primary election results after a female staff member was verbally assaulted at the party's headquarters Tuesday morning, the state GOP said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan GOP, said the state party received "several" death...
California officer, once "detective of the year," accused of sending graphic photos to person he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Southern California office who was named "detective of the year" in 2019 allegedly sent graphic messages to a decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl and some of the communications occurred while he was on duty, prosecutors said Tuesday. The civilian decoy contacted Orange County Crime Stoppers and reported...
Deadly California wildfire explodes in size
The McKinney fire in California has become the largest wildfire in the state this year. In only 48 hours, it grew to more than 55,000 acres. Some residents said they saw trees explode into flames. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
CBS News
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 52,498 acres as of Sunday night and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest this year, began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
2020 election deniers win key GOP primaries
The Republican primary for governor in Arizona is too close to call, but Trump-backed Kari Lake says it's over. Lake is a leading voice among skeptics of the 2020 election results. Trump-backed election deniers did well across Arizona in Tuesday's primaries. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Why Kansas voters struck down proposed abortion amendment
CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns reports from Kansas and joins David Begnaud to discuss why voters defeated a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the state legislature to ban abortions.
Kansas upholds abortion rights in shocking primary
Abortion rights had an unlikely victory in conservative Kansas after voters rejected a measure that would have removed abortion protections from the state constitution. It's a dynamic that activists are hoping translates in other states. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.
CBS News
Five Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
MIAMI - While jackpot winning ticket in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky Floridians also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
Kansas voters uphold right to abortion
In Kansas, abortion rights supporters won a surprising victory in a red state, when voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have enabled state lawmakers to ban or restrict abortion in the state. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice, Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, and Capitol Hill reporter for the Wall Street Journal Siobhan Hughes join "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest in politics.
CBS News
