Texas man dies after girlfriend stabbed him to death at apartment: police

Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
cw39.com
Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
Man charged with capital murder in northeast Houston store clerk's death arrested in Georgia
Police said surveillance video captured the 24-year-old suspect pulling out a gun and firing at the store clerk during an attempted robbery in March.
Click2Houston.com
Fugitive wanted: Man tied to fatal shooting in northwest Houston still on the run, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is still on the run after police say he shot and killed a person on March 11 in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division. Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, is wanted for murder in connection with the fatal shooting. The incident was...
15-year-old girl found 4 days after going missing in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Deputies were looking into whether the girl was with a male in the Killeen area, Harris County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman wanted for questioning in deadly stabbing at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says
Police initially said the victim's girlfriend stabbed him and fled the scene. Now, they released a photo of a woman who investigators call a "person of interest."
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Kait 8
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
New Jersey police search for bloodied woman in semi-truck screaming for help
Police are searching for a woman who was seen bleeding from her face and screaming for help inside a white tractor-trailer around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Dayton, New Jersey. A witness told the South Brunswick Township Police Department that the driver pulled the woman back inside the cab of the semi-truck as they drove south down Route 130.
iheart.com
Texas Man Who Shot Woman Dies After Bullet Also Strikes Him
A Texas man died in the hospital after getting struck by a bullet after he shot a woman. Police said that Byron Redmon, 26, was involved in a domestic disturbance with the unidentified woman. During the altercation, Redmon is believed to have shot the woman, striking her in the neck....
ketk.com
Missing 7-year-old found dead in washing machine inside Houston-area home
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:
cw39.com
HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
Family of transgender woman hopes someone comes forward after her murder last week
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is still searching for the gunman that killed a transgender woman last Friday. After nearly five days, Marisela Castro's family is speaking out and hoping someone comes forward. "We don't believe it. We're frustrated and confused. It's just something we never expected," Keidi...
South Carolina mom arrested after leaving son in hot car to go shopping at TJ Maxx, police say
A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.
2 masked men caught on video robbing southeast Houston hair salon at gunpoint
Police said the victim temporarily ran her hair salon out of her home after her business burned down. She was expecting a friend when the suspects barged in.
FOUND: Missing Harris County teen found safe, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The 15-year-old Harris County girl who hasn't been spotted since Saturday has been found safe, according to deputies. Details on where the girl was found were not given. We will update this page with more details when provided. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for...
Oxford High School shooting victims' attorney alleges armed guard thought shooting was a drill: 'Good makeup'
An attorney representing victims of the Nov. 30, 2021, Oxford High School shooting in Michigan that left four students dead and seven injured revealed on Wednesday that an armed security guard employed by the school district allegedly thought the shooting was a drill with "good makeup." "What we now know...
Search for gunman in shooting that injured 14-year-old girl in SE Houston, police say
The girl was riding in a car that had engaged with a second car before people in that vehicle started shooting, police said.
Husband of N. Houston apartment manager, who was found dead, not seen since she went missing
Police call records show the welfare checks were performed on consecutive days, but officers didn't enter Irma Moa's apartment both times.
Utah police investigating attack against a gay couple as possible hate crime
Police said on Wednesday that an attack against a gay couple in suburban Salt Lake City is being investigated as a hate crime. Jacob Metcalf and Christian Peacock told local media that they were attacked just after midnight early Saturday morning they were standing outside of the home where Peacock lives with his family in Sandy, a 97,000-person suburb southeast of Salt Lake City. A video published by Peacock's mother on social media shows a car full of young men outside of a vehicle using homophobic slurs with Peacock demanding they leave.
